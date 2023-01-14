Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Two killed in I-83 tractor trailer crash and fire in Lower Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a commercial vehicle crash on I-83 North that left two people dead. Police say 49-year-old Greg Stupar, of Charleroi, PA, was killed, along with a passenger, whom officials have not yet identified. According to a GoFundMe...
Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified the 71-year-old man killed Monday in a house fire. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dale Ahmuty died at 5:42 p.m. after a fire in his home on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. She said the fire started around 5 p.m.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police.
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County
Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police
Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
fox29.com
Pa. State Police: Thieves caught driving off with stolen tractor-trailer worth $45,000
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a truck repair shop in Lebanon County. The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown over the weekend. It is valued at $45,000. Surveillance video captured the moment...
Missing Lancaster Man Sought By State Police In York
A Lancaster County 38-year-old man has been missing for four days, authorities say.Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and has last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following day.He was a white 2008 …
WGAL
Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County
State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
Pedestrian killed in central Pa. crash: police
A vehicle struck and killed a man Monday night while he was crossing a Chambersburg street, police said. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was fatally struck around 8:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Loudon Street, according to police. Police said Lopez-Chum was crossing the street “mid-block” when the crash happened. Google maps...
PennLive.com
State police looking for man missing from central Pa. home
A York County man has been missing since the weekend, Pennsylvania State Police said. Daniel Hesketh, 38, left his Red Lion home around 10 p.m. Friday and was last seen around noon Saturday in Colerain Township, according to state police. State police said Hesketh is known to stay in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Electric blanket malfunction kills woman trapped inside house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just one day after being rescued from a Baltimore County house fire, police confirm the victim succumbed to her injuries. 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson died after becoming trapped Monday in a fire at her home, Baltimore County police confirm. Fire crews responded to the 4100 block...
Central Pa. driver dies after his vehicle is hit by another car: coroner
A 69-year-old man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash at a York County intersection, according to the coroner’s office. The man, an East Berlin resident, was driving on Roland Road in Washington Township, and trying to continue through the Baltimore Pike intersection when another vehicle crashed into him just before 10 p.m., according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
WGAL
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
WGAL
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
Man shot in central Pa. during argument: police
A 39-year-old man was shot in Lebanon Tuesday evening during an argument at a city park, police said. Police said the man was shot in the leg around 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Lehman Street. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound.
Body of missing woman found in eastern Pa.; death under investigation
Authorities are investigating the death of Jennifer Brown, a Montgomery County woman who went missing earlier this month, after discovering her body Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. Brown’s body was found in Royersford,...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
