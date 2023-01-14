ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. house fire

The York County coroner has identified the 71-year-old man killed Monday in a house fire. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dale Ahmuty died at 5:42 p.m. after a fire in his home on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. She said the fire started around 5 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police

2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 person killed in central Pa. house fire

A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in fiery I-83 crash in Dauphin County

Two people died Sunday along Interstate 83 when their commercial vehicle broke through a guide rail, slide down an embankment and caught fire, authorities said. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, and an unidentified passenger were traveling north on I-83 in Swatara Township when the crash happened around 11:22 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police

Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County

State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian killed in central Pa. crash: police

A vehicle struck and killed a man Monday night while he was crossing a Chambersburg street, police said. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was fatally struck around 8:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Loudon Street, according to police. Police said Lopez-Chum was crossing the street “mid-block” when the crash happened. Google maps...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

State police looking for man missing from central Pa. home

A York County man has been missing since the weekend, Pennsylvania State Police said. Daniel Hesketh, 38, left his Red Lion home around 10 p.m. Friday and was last seen around noon Saturday in Colerain Township, according to state police. State police said Hesketh is known to stay in the...
RED LION, PA
WGAL

Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
WGAL

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot in central Pa. during argument: police

A 39-year-old man was shot in Lebanon Tuesday evening during an argument at a city park, police said. Police said the man was shot in the leg around 5:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Lehman Street. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

71-year-old man dies after house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
