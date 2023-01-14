Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County deputy hurt in Tempe crash
A Maricopa County deputy was hospitalized after a crash involving a semi in Tempe early Wednesday morning, officials said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale police mourns death of K9 officer 'Kane'
The Scottsdale Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its canine officers. Officials say Kane was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer and passed away Monday. Police say Kane served for two years as a dual-purpose narcotics and patrol K9. Kane was responsible for many criminal apprehensions and...
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix chop shop crackdown ends with 19 stolen cars recovered, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A salvage yard owner has been arrested during a south Phoenix chop shop investigation that ended with the recovery of more than a dozen stolen cars, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety announced Wednesday. Detectives were inspecting salvage yards near 43rd Avenue and Broadway on Jan. 17 in...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible
PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog
PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
ABC 15 News
Five injured, including child, after Glendale crash near 49th Avenue and Olive
Five people, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a crash in Glendale Tuesday. At about 12 pm, emergency crews were called to the area of 49th Avenue and Olive for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say one vehicle was traveling westbound on Olive when it struck...
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
fox10phoenix.com
Attempted traffic stop along Loop 202 ends with rollover crash, DPS officials say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a traffic stop along Loop 202 in the East Valley ended with a crash. According to a statement by DPS, the incident happened near the Scottsdale Road exit of the Red Mountain Freeway, as a trooper was trying to stop a vehicle.
AZFamily
Buckeye man identified after allegedly confessing to shooting and killing his wife
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Buckeye Police Department says a husband is behind bars after he shot and killed his wife and confessed to the crime on Tuesday morning. Buckeye police say that 54-year-old Hercelyn Mayo showed up at police headquarters near Yuma and Dean roads around 4:45 a.m. and said he shot his wife at his home after the two fought.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen dead following crash in West Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left a 17-year-old dead on the morning of Jan. 16. According to a statement released in the hours after the incident, officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision in the area of 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. When crews arrived, they found the victim unresponsive inside a gray passenger car.
KTAR.com
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
knau.org
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
12news.com
Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
KTAR.com
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
