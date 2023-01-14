BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Buckeye Police Department says a husband is behind bars after he shot and killed his wife and confessed to the crime on Tuesday morning. Buckeye police say that 54-year-old Hercelyn Mayo showed up at police headquarters near Yuma and Dean roads around 4:45 a.m. and said he shot his wife at his home after the two fought.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO