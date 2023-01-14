ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Wahlers scores 13 points to lead Lower Dauphin girls over Red Land in MPC Keystone action

The Lower Dauphin girls basketball team got 13 points from Lauren Wahlers en route to a 35-30 victory over Red Land Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. The Patriots rallied late with a 15-point fourth quarter, but could not totally close the gap. Carlee Collier scored a game-high 14 points for Red Land, who moved to 8-8 overall and 3-6 in divisional play.
Bishop McDevitt’s Tristen Waters’ dream is to finish out his senior year strong and win a District 3 medal

Playing at the Hershey Giant Center in the postseason is what every basketball player in the Mid-Penn dreams about. It’s not just for bragging rights, there’s a level of fulfillment that comes along with it. That moment of playing in front of an extremely large crowd as a high school kid on the biggest stage with fans cheering for you is one you talk about for the rest of your life.
Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder up to 8 college offers

Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities is on the rise. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Cedar Cliff senior said Monday he added Kutztown to the list. He also claims offers from West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
