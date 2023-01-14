Read full article on original website
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Palmyra boys basketball defeats Mifflin County in an MPC Keystone Division game
The Palmyra boys basketball game defeated Mifflin County, 60-45, Wednesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. Landon Eichhorn was Mifflin County’s high scorer with 13 points. Palmyra improved to 8-7 overall and 4-3 in the division. Mifflin County is now 1-14 and 0-9.
Marissa Gingrich nets 24 points to lead Mifflin County girls past Palmyra in MPC Keystone tilt
Mifflin County used a solid second half to pull away and seal a 54-40 victory over Palmyra Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional showdown. The Huskies led 27-22 at the intermission and used a 20-10 third-quarter run to build a sizable lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Marissa Gingrich turned in...
Tyson Leach’s stellar outing powers Middletown boys hoops to 63-48 MPC Colonial win over Camp Hill
Middletown used a convincing second half to secure a 63-48 divisional victory against Camp Hill Wednesday. The Blue Raiders led 24-22 at the intermission before outscoring the Lions 21-10 in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead. Tyson Leach went off for 24 points to spark the Blue Raiders....
Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones garners fourth-straight Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote
Olivia Jones’ reign will last another week. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Cedar Cliff star forward earned her fourth-consecutive Mid-Penn Player of the Week honors, garner top placing in PennLive’s fan vote. Jones scored 16 points in a win over...
Jayla Koser’s double-double paces Middletown girls hoops past Camp Hill in MPC Capital tilt
The Middletown girls basketball team received another double-double performance from Jayla Koser as the Blue Raiders defeated Camp Hill, 38-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Wednesday. Koser poured in 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Middletown. Emma Cleland added 5 points and 8 rebounds. Anna Shartle was...
Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis takes top spot in fan vote for Mid-Penn player of the week
Thanks to his sweet long-distance stroke, Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis is on top of his conference this week. The Trojans’ top scorer earned first place in PennLive’s Mid-Penn boys basketball player of the week poll, thanks to a big performance in a rivalry game. DeDonatis scored 21 points,...
Former Harrisburg standout Harold O’Neal has a new college football home
Harold O’Neal has a new college football home. The former Harrisburg High standout linebacker, who spent last season at East Tennessee State University, has committed to play at Shepherd. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He said he has three years of eligibility...
Josh Smith, Chance Yanoski lead Mechanicsburg boys to 44-39 divisional win against Cedar Cliff
Mechanicsburg opened up a sizable first-half lead en route to a 44-39 Mid-Penn Keystone home victory over Cedar Cliff Wednesday. The Wildcats outscored the Colts 21-12 in the first quarter and led 26-19 by the intermission. Josh Smith and Chance Yanoski were the stars of the show for the Wildcats,...
State College boys hoops down Central Dauphin behind Braeden Shrewsberry’s huge performance
In a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown, State College picked up a decisive 55-38 victory against Central Dauphin Tuesday. The Little Lions outscored the Rams 39-15 in the second and third quarters to blow things open and build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Braeden Shrewsberry continued his stellar campaign...
Gettysburg boys basketball falls to Spring Grove in a non-conference game
The Gettysburg boys basketball team was outscored by Spring Grove by a 19-12 margin the fourth quarter and dropped a 52-50 non-conference game Wednesday night. Brody Wagner was Gettysburg’s leading scorer with 16 points. Ian McLean added 15 and Tegan Kuhns had 10 more.
Cedar Cliff overtakes Mechanicsburg with big second half, remains unbeaten
Cedar Cliff has proven it can thrive as the hunter or hunted. More to the point, does it matter when the Colts always seem to bring the most efficient arsenal to the court?. The Colts were trailing tough-minded Mechanicsburg midway through the second quarter Wednesday in a girls Mid-Penn Keystone Division clash.
Freshman duo pace Central Dauphin girls basketball to MPC Commonwealth win over State College
The freshman duo of Kayla Fletcher and Olivia Green paced the Central Dauphin girls basketball team to a 53-36 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over State College Tuesday night. Green recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Fletcher led the Rams in scoring with a game-high 19...
Trey Weiand sparks Trinity boys hoops in blowout 56-27 win over Boiling Springs
Trinity jumped out to a commanding lead early and never faltered en route to a convincing 56-27 victory against Boiling Springs Wednesday. The Shamrocks led 21-7 by the end of the first quarter and 38-13 by halftime. Trey Weiand led a strong contingent for the Shamrocks with 13 points. Adelphe...
Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing ‘the complete package’ to Penn State
Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickelback at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second-ever state title.
Lauren Wahlers scores 13 points to lead Lower Dauphin girls over Red Land in MPC Keystone action
The Lower Dauphin girls basketball team got 13 points from Lauren Wahlers en route to a 35-30 victory over Red Land Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. The Patriots rallied late with a 15-point fourth quarter, but could not totally close the gap. Carlee Collier scored a game-high 14 points for Red Land, who moved to 8-8 overall and 3-6 in divisional play.
Bishop McDevitt’s Tristen Waters’ dream is to finish out his senior year strong and win a District 3 medal
Playing at the Hershey Giant Center in the postseason is what every basketball player in the Mid-Penn dreams about. It’s not just for bragging rights, there’s a level of fulfillment that comes along with it. That moment of playing in front of an extremely large crowd as a high school kid on the biggest stage with fans cheering for you is one you talk about for the rest of your life.
Kyler Rehm’s late free throw lifts Red Land boys hoops to MPC Keystone win over Lower Dauphin
Kyler Rehm gave Red Land a lead for the first time with 9 seconds left to play and held off Lower Dauphin’s last effort to post a 45-44 come-from-behind victory Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. The Patriots outscored Falcons, 13-2, in a furious final stanza rally....
Harrisburg’s Kevin Brown receives fourth Division I offer from ACC school
It was only a matter of time before Harrisburg lineman Kevin Brown saw his recruiting explode. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That process started for the freshman in December, earning offers from Penn State, West Virginia and Syracuse. On Tuesday, Brown posted on...
Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder up to 8 college offers
Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities is on the rise. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Cedar Cliff senior said Monday he added Kutztown to the list. He also claims offers from West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney gets his first college football opportunity
Charlie Fortney has his first college football offer. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive Tuesday that Shippensburg has given him an opportunity to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 180 pounder was a standout at receiver and defensive back for...
