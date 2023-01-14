ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

'Back in Blue': 8 super seniors returning to Boise State for 2023 season

BOISE, Idaho — In blue-collar fashion, eight super seniors simultaneously announced on Tuesday they are "coming back" to the Boise State football program for the upcoming 2023 season. Up front offensively, the Broncos welcome back tackle Cade Beresford and guard Garrett Curran, who started in 13 and 11 games...
BOISE, ID
bronconationnews.com

Boise State bolsters defensive line with trio of transfers, JUCO safety also commits

Amidst the Boise State’s men’s basketball four-game win streak, some football news may have been missed over the weekend. That’s OK – we’ve got you covered. The Broncos received three commitments on the defensive line via the transfer portal, two of which came from Power 5 programs. Linked at the bottom of this story is our Bronco Nation News transfer portal tracker, which will continue to be updated as new announcements are made.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?

The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise

Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise

Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind

Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
SUN VALLEY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Road rage is increasing in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Temps starting to cool back to normal levels

Not a whole lot of active weather is in store for the Treasure Valley this week, but a trough of low pressure is moving through the area. That low pressure is set to drop our temperatures as well as send some precipitation to the west central mountains. Normal high temps...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

What you need to know about Thursday morning's snowy commute in the Treasure Valley

Snow will fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute for most of the Snake River Valley including Boise and Twin Falls. A pacific storm that has pushed onshore in Washington and Oregon will bring snow to southern Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect a couple of inches of snow by the morning commute in Ada and Canyon Counties. Snow totals by mid-morning should range from 1"-3" with some areas possibly seeing up to 4".
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE

