4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
KTVB
'Back in Blue': 8 super seniors returning to Boise State for 2023 season
BOISE, Idaho — In blue-collar fashion, eight super seniors simultaneously announced on Tuesday they are "coming back" to the Boise State football program for the upcoming 2023 season. Up front offensively, the Broncos welcome back tackle Cade Beresford and guard Garrett Curran, who started in 13 and 11 games...
bronconationnews.com
Boise State bolsters defensive line with trio of transfers, JUCO safety also commits
Amidst the Boise State’s men’s basketball four-game win streak, some football news may have been missed over the weekend. That’s OK – we’ve got you covered. The Broncos received three commitments on the defensive line via the transfer portal, two of which came from Power 5 programs. Linked at the bottom of this story is our Bronco Nation News transfer portal tracker, which will continue to be updated as new announcements are made.
KTVB
Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots
BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise
Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
KIVI-TV
New Plymouth is the latest Idaho district to transition to a four-day school week
BOISE, Idaho — New Plymouth is the latest Idaho District to transition to a four-day school week. The district hopes to address hiring challenges by giving teachers a three-day weekend every week. “Our main goal as a school district was to attract high-quality teachers to our school district. Attract...
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise
Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
boisestatepublicradio.org
FARE Idaho's 'Field to Fork’ festival is a mash-up food trade show, public moveable feast
What is a foodie? A gourmet? A food snob? Someone who insists on photographing anything they consume? Or are most of us foodies because, quite simply, we care about what we eat and have a particular interest in where it comes from?. We have occasional opportunities – perhaps at a...
6 Things Boise Drivers Do That Drive California Transplants Crazy
I spent the weekend riding around the Treasure Valley with a California transplant. He and his family moved here two years ago after deciding that they wanted a better life for their family. They could sell their home in Los Angeles and come to Idaho with enough money to buy a beautiful house and take a year off work.
KIVI-TV
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
Road rage is increasing in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents. It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk,...
KIVI-TV
Temps starting to cool back to normal levels
Not a whole lot of active weather is in store for the Treasure Valley this week, but a trough of low pressure is moving through the area. That low pressure is set to drop our temperatures as well as send some precipitation to the west central mountains. Normal high temps...
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
KIVI-TV
What you need to know about Thursday morning's snowy commute in the Treasure Valley
Snow will fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute for most of the Snake River Valley including Boise and Twin Falls. A pacific storm that has pushed onshore in Washington and Oregon will bring snow to southern Idaho Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect a couple of inches of snow by the morning commute in Ada and Canyon Counties. Snow totals by mid-morning should range from 1"-3" with some areas possibly seeing up to 4".
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
National TV Show Names Boise Chef, Restaurant Among Nation’s Best
There's the age-old saying that nothing beats home cooking--and we're here for that--to an extent. Sometimes, no matter how much you love to cook or how often you do it, you just can't beat a meal at a favorite local restaurant. It's really these two worlds "colliding" for Boise treasure...
