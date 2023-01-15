ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Justified: City Primeval’: 8 things to know before you watch the FX revival

By Kaitlin Thomas
 4 days ago
Few shows lend themselves to revivals naturally. “ Justified ,” the critically acclaimed FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, might not seem like a prime candidate to return after the Emmy-winning series nailed its series finale in 2015. But the show is coming back in 2023 for a limited eight-episode run under the title “Justified: City Primeval.” From a logistical standpoint, bringing back TV’s coolest lawman makes sense: “Justified,” which featured mostly stand-alone, season-long arcs during its excellent six-season run, is perfectly suited to one-off limited series. It’s also a beloved show that balances comedy and drama well, has the respect of many in Hollywood and understands the unique narrative value of place in a way that many series do not.

Whether “Justified: City Primeval” is able to recapture the magic of the original run is yet to be seen, but as our reunion with Raylan and his famous hat draws near, here are eight things you need to know about the new series before you watch.

1. It’s based on another Elmore Leonard novel. The character of Raylan Givens first appeared in Leonard’s novels “Pronto” and “Riding the Rap.” He later appeared in the short story “Fire in the Hole,” which served as the basis for “Justified.” The revival is based on yet another Leonard work: the 1980 crime novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” though the book does not feature Raylan. The story, which is set in Detroit and follows dangerous criminal Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman (portrayed by Boyd Holbrook in the show), is being updated to include the character.

The show’s creative team — which reunites much of the team from the original series — was excited to explore Raylan as a stranger in a strange land after spending so many years in the familiar, crime-ridden hollers of Kentucky. “We weren’t trying to recapture the show that we did,” explained co-showrunner Michael Dinner at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We were trying to recapture Elmore’s tone. This is a book that we really loved. We loved the characters in the book. We thought it would be interesting to pick up with Raylan and catapult him into this story and see him some years down the road. … What we’ve done is true to the show but not the same show.”

“Elmore Leonard and [original series showrunner] Graham Yost gave us so much material to launch what I always thought [were] potentially numerous stories,” added Olyphant, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

2. Although the setting and characters are new, it’s still very much “Justified” in nature. “It’s an extension of the show in a kind of storytelling mode even though it’s Detroit,” said executive producer Sarah Timberman . “A hallmark of the original show was that you’d spin out into Margo Martindale and Kaitlyn Dever ’s world and you’d just live there and just leave our regulars. And they became the regulars.” The revival does this as well, with characters played by Vondie Curtis-Hall , Aunjanue Ellis and Adelaide Clemens . “You really get into these other lives over these eight episodes, and it’s really fun to watch,” said Yost.

3. It’s coming in Summer 2023. Although FX has yet to announce a premiere date, the series is slated to debut this summer (our money is on June). This is a change from the original series’ traditional winter/spring slot. This programming decision could eventually have Emmy implications, as it will place the limited series in the early weeks of the next Emmy cycle. This could present an issue because voters were never enamored with “Justified” during its original run; Olyphant and co-star Walton Goggins were each nominated just once during the series’ six seasons. With “Breaking Bad” ineligible, they were able to sneak in for their work in Season 2 in 2011 (neither won). However, it should be noted that is the same year Martindale took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Drama Actress for her turn as Mags Bennett. And for his work as Dickie Bennett in Season 3, Jeremy Davies took home a guest Emmy (he was also nominated for Season 2). So while it’s not impossible for the show to make a splash, airing so early in the Emmys cycle could present an issue for “City Primeval” because the revival cannot bank on nostalgic voters to show up many months after the series has ended its run.

4. Olyphant’s real-life daughter portrays a teenage Willa. Although the math doesn’t add up, it’s been 15 years since Raylan left Harlan for Florida. This means that Raylan and Winona’s ( Natalie Zea ) daughter Willa, who was a sweet 4-year-old after the time jump at the end of the series, is now a stubborn 15-year-old in the revival. She is portrayed by Olyphant’s daughter Vivian . The choice to fudge the timeline had little to do with the age of the actress portraying the character though. It came down to dramatic considerations. “The age that she plays — 15 going on 16 — there’s a short window that Raylan has,” said Dinner. “He’s at a point in his life where that road is pretty short in front of him. … He’s facing mandatory retirement in the marshal service.”

“We were attracted to the idea that this is a ticking clock,” added Olyphant. “[He’s] about to lose [Willa] no matter what [because of her age].”

5. The show will address what’s happened to some of our favorite characters. Early in the revival’s development, the producers did not want to bring back any characters from “Justified’s” original run. They eventually reconsidered, deciding that as long as it made sense organically within the story they would explore the idea. While they won’t say who might return or be referenced within the narrative, the producers did confirm that we will find out what’s happened to some of the show’s finest. (Here’s hoping one of said characters is Jere Burns ’ Wynn Duffy.)

6. It’s self-aware regarding the changing perception of law enforcement. Since “Justified” went off the air in 2015, there’s been a reckoning regarding police brutality. The show’s producers understand the complications presented by putting a law enforcement officer like Raylan, who is not a bad man but who obviously lives by a certain code, in Detroit and surrounding him with Black men and women. “We’re not beating the drum [about race], but it’s certainly front and center,” said Dinner. “The world has changed. And Raylan’s world has changed. … It was important for us to try to get it right, to try to get what Raylan’s life is like in a changing world.”

“We’re not a show that cheerleads for law enforcement,” added Olyphant. “Part of what makes Elmore Leonard’s world, and our world, something a little different is the characters are self-aware a little bit. They’re aware of their flaws and they’re aware of their shortcomings. And they’re aware it’s complicated.”

7. You can watch it without having seen the original series (but why would you do that?) One of the questions that comes up when a show is revived is whether it can be watched as a stand-alone story or if one needs to have seen the original series. While “Justified: City Primeval” is meant to stand on its own and be an “extension of the universe,” as Clemens put it, there are going to be Easter eggs for longtime fans.

8. It might not be the last we see of Raylan Givens. When asked if “City Primeval” was meant to be the end of “Justified” or if the team is interested in extending the universe even further, Olyphant only had one thing to say: “I’d show up.”

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres this summer on FX.

