Sioux Falls, SD

Augie women slip past Minot State Saturday

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AUGIE) — The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Beavers of Minot State, 74-67, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 15-3 overall record while holding a 9-3 record in the NSIC. The Beavers move to a 7-11 overall record while holding a 3-9 record in the loop. Augustana has remained undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record.

The Vikings pulled ahead early with Aislinn Duffy being the first to score for both squads. MSU and AU traded back-and-forth points until a 5-0 run by the Vikings sent Augustana up by as much as seven. The Vikings were a perfect 7-of-7 from behind the charity stripe two of which came from and-one situations.

Minot State found its footing entering the second quarter knocking down three 3-pointers to tie it up at 31. Augustana fought back seeing two 3-pointers come from Lauren Sees who led in scoring during the first half with 13 points. Sees was the final scorer of the first half tying the game up at 36.

In similar fashion of the first half, the third quarter started with a back-and-forth trade of points until a mid-quarter 8-2 scoring run from the Vikings pulled AU ahead by eight. In the third quarter alone Augustana knocked down four 3-pointers with two coming from Sees and one apiece coming from Jewett and Jennifer Aadland . The Vikings outscored the Beavers 19-14 in the third quarter.

Augustana cruised through the fourth quarter continuing its success from behind the arc. Duffy opened the final 10 minutes of play by knocking down a deep 3-pointer followed shortly by Jewett and Kenzie Rensch with their own. As a squad the Vikings shot 43 percent from behind the arc in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Augustana was led by Duffy with 23 points while Sees followed with 20. Duffy and Jewett each collected eight rebounds apiece while CJ Adamson grasped five assists.

Up Next
The Vikings return to action next weekend in the Elmen Center to face Minnesota Crookston on Friday and Bemidji State on Saturday. Friday night’s tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. while Saturday’s contest is set for 5:30 p.m.

