Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors say Karin Ziolkowski suffocated her son, Elijah, in their Meriden home on Nov. 14, 2016, and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. She was arrested in October 2017 in North Carolina. Ziolkowski was sentenced Tuesday to four decades in state prison for murder and 10 years for arson, to be served concurrently. A Superior Court jury in New Haven found her guilty on both charges on Nov. 8, 2022.

