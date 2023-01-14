Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony

Read full article on original website
impeachbiden
4d ago
what a joke this kid is a criminal that got shot during a crime why is he made to look like a victim and not a criminal is crazy never should be aloud
6
personone
4d ago
another nutcase that is allowed to run free and the family expects the police to deal with him with kid gloves.
4
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Meriden mother sentenced to 40 years for killing son
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mom sentenced to 40 years for killing 8-year-old son
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors say Karin Ziolkowski suffocated her son, Elijah, in their Meriden home on Nov. 14, 2016, and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. She was arrested in October 2017 in North Carolina. Ziolkowski was sentenced Tuesday to four decades in state prison for murder and 10 years for arson, to be served concurrently. A Superior Court jury in New Haven found her guilty on both charges on Nov. 8, 2022.
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
Police: Person of interest identified in deadly Bridgeport hit-and-run
The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
New Haven man killed in Darien highway crash
New Haven man killed in Darien highway crash.
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Woman Struck and Killed on Route 8 in Shelton: Police
A 33-year-old Bridgeport woman has died after she got out of the vehicle she was driving and was hit by another vehicle on Route 8 in Shelton early Thursday morning, according to state police. State police identified the woman as Joan Marie Forgas and said she was struck around 12:13...
fox61.com
New Haven man charged after drinking liquid fuel additive, fighting police
WESTPORT, Conn. — A New Haven man was charged after fighting with Westport police while drinking a liquid fuel additive. Cameron Baker, 20, of New Haven, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and threatening. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the area of Center Street in...
Bridgeport police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are searching for a person accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. Police said on Tuesday around 10:44 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. A witness said the pedestrian was […]
NBC Connecticut
Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
Witnesses Sought: 24-Year-Old From Torrington Dies After Hitting Tree In Litchfield
State Police are asking for witnesses to a Connecticut crash in that killed a 24-year-old man. Dominique Ehlinger, of Torrington, was killed around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16. when his 2012 Jeep Liberty Sport crossed the center line of Reder Road in Litchfield, ran off the left side of the road, and crashed into a tree, state police said.
News 12
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7. Police say the suspect opened fire at a driver behind the wheel of Mercedes Benz sedan on East 168th Street. Although the bullet hit the rear of that car, the driver was not injured.
fox61.com
Connecticut man sentenced to federal prison for gun offense
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a federal gun offense. Lamain Heard, 33, has been detained since his arrest on Jan. 21, 2022. On June 2, 2022, he plead guilty...
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
Eyewitness News
A fugitive is captured after escaping from custody
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Police apprehended a fugitive who assaulted an officer while receiving medical care. Felix Rodrigues was originally in police custody on Jan. 5 for firearms offenses. He requested medical care and was transported to Griffin Hospital. He escaped on foot after assaulting a Derby police officer. Rodriguez...
