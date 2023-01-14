'Above and beyond': Nine Beaumont Police officers recognized with Life-Saving, Meritorious Service Awards for heroic actions

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating shooting at Parkway Apartments that sent a person to the hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened at the Parkway Apartments on 155 E. Florida Avenue in Beaumont. Officers responded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a victim of a shooting. Beaumont Police Officer Haley...
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
One person injured after shooting in Beaumont's South End Wednesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is injured after a shooting Beaumont's South End Wednesday night. Multiple rounds were fired in the area of Park Street and Euclid Street around 7:31 p.m., according to Sgt. Tom Swope with the Beaumont Police Department. The shooting was a result of a disturbance...
KFDM-TV
Suspect indicted on theft charges after allegedly leaving multiple stores without paying
PORT ARTHUR — A suspected individual has been indicted on multiple theft charges after allegedly walking out of multiple stores, taking items ranging from jigsaws and leaf blowers to fire-retardant work shirts, without paying. According to multiple probable cause affidavits, Henry George Green Jr., 45, of Port Arthur, has...
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Beaumont Tuesday, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive. The call regarding the shooting came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that one person was taken to...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon with multiple charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: As of January 9th suspect is in custody. In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a Beaumont man she says could pose a threat to the public, based on the crime he's already accused of committing. Angel...
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas nurses discuss rising violence against healthcare workers at Port Arthur City Council meeting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas nurses used Tuesday evening's Port Arthur City Council meeting to discuss the growing epidemic of violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are five times more likely to face violence at work than in any other profession, according to the Bureau...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Police looking for man caught on video stealing tools
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole tools from Lowe's this week. Surveillance video captured the moment just after 6 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, when a man walked out of the Lowes's on Memorial Blvd with two laser levels had had not paid for according to Port Arthur Police.
KFDM-TV
Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
Beaumont woman says people experiencing homelessness have been going through her mailbox
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is raising awareness after a doorbell camera caught strangers rummaging though her mailbox. Linda Pete Gilmore said the incidents have been going on for weeks and even has video of it happening. Gilmore said the last time someone went through her mailbox was Monday.
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
Man's life plus 160 years sentence may be one of Hardin County's longest sentences ever
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 64-year-old man received what may be Hardin County's longest sentence ever after a jury found him guilty of committing sex crimes against children. Ronnie Lee Gordon was sentenced to life plus another 160 years in a Texas state prison by Judge Steve Thomas after a Hardin County jury found him guilty on Friday, January 13, 2023.
bluebonnetnews.com
The Unsolved: Texas Ranger working 1999 Liberty County cold case of dismembered body found in ditch
Texas Ranger Brandon Bess is determined to bring justice for victims of unsolved crimes. His current focus is the cold case of a man’s torso that was discovered back in December 1999 in a roadside ditch on CR 622 in Liberty County. As a cold case investigator for the...
kogt.com
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
fox4beaumont.com
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
12newsnow.com
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
12newsnow.com
Lamar University holding clothing drive to help those struggling with homelessness
Donations will be collected through Friday. Lamar University students will pass out donations on Saturday.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0