Silverthorne Town Council has selected 36 nonprofit organizations that it will support through its annual grant process in 2023, according to a news release from the town. The council pledged $50,500 in cash awards and $37,000 in-kind services to the nonprofits this year, the release states. In-kind services include use of town facilities such as the Silverthorne Pavilion, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and the town’s parks. A portion of the cash awards was funded by the local nicotine tax.

SILVERTHORNE, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO