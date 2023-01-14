Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Longtime Silverthorne police officer promoted to senior position during town council meeting
Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promoted a longtime Silverthorne police officer during the town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Sergeant Bryan Siebel was promoted to senior sergeant in front of a room full of family members, friends and residents, according to a news release from the town. He has served at the town’s police department for 23 years.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne pledges support for local nonprofits with nearly $88,000 in cash and in-kind services in 2023
Silverthorne Town Council has selected 36 nonprofit organizations that it will support through its annual grant process in 2023, according to a news release from the town. The council pledged $50,500 in cash awards and $37,000 in-kind services to the nonprofits this year, the release states. In-kind services include use of town facilities such as the Silverthorne Pavilion, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and the town’s parks. A portion of the cash awards was funded by the local nicotine tax.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Grand Vacations donates nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties
In the 2022 calendar year, Breckenridge Grand Vacations and its sister philanthropic organization, BGV Gives, donated nearly $1.4 million to Summit and Park counties, according to a company news release. The nearly $1.4 million includes both both cash and in-kind support, such as sponsorships, grants, volunteer time, lodging donations and...
Summit Daily News
Dillon Town Council considering whether to increase short-term rental fee, nix associated parking fee
The Dillon Town Council expressed support for upping the town’s short-term rental fee while ditching a fee for units that lack sufficient parking during its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. When asked by Mayor Carolyn Skowyra during the council’s work session at Town Hall, council members expressed a consensus that...
Summit Daily News
Certain Summit County mobile home residents went about a month without reliable running water, according to a complaint filed in court
Residents of the Farmers Korner Mobile Home Park in Summit County have faced a monthlong stint without running water in their homes, according to recent court filings. The water issues prompted inquiries from both the Summit County Public Health Department and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, which issued a cease and desist order against the park’s landlord on Jan. 3 that was then enforced by a motion filed by Attorney General Phil Weiser on Jan. 12.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne council approves caps on short-term rental licenses
Silverthorne Town Council became the third governing body in Summit County to approve a cap on short-term rental licenses after a majority of its council members voted for the measure during a Jan. 11 meeting. Most of the town will now be capped at 10% to 50% — meaning no...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge and Steamboat ski areas open day cares to attract high country workers in child care desert
WESTERN SLOPE — Snowboard instructor Dorothy Olmstead and ski teacher Kris Peterson fly small airplanes into the Alaskan backcountry in the summer, then look for gigs at ski resorts for the winter. But with a toddler, the crosscountry seasonal lifestyle started to feel impossible for the couple. So when...
Summit Daily News
Brett Dennen and John Craigie team up to perform at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center for the 6th Annual Lift Series
Join Brett Dennen and John Craigie for a night of acoustic music at Breckenridge’s Riverwalk Center on Feb. 10 as part of the Sixth Annual Lift Series. According to a news release, the series features nights of acoustic music celebrating music, skiing, and community. As part of the series, the duo is playing Feb. 8 in Telluride and Feb. 9 in Aspen before settling in Breckenridge. The last stop of the series is on Feb. 11 in Buena Vista.
Summit Daily News
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
Summit Daily News
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
EAST VAIL — A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain targets this week for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
Summit Daily News
Summit Alpine ski team places several athletes within the top 10 in Loveland Ski Area slalom
The Summit Alpine skiing team did not have to travel far for its second competition of the season. The team competed just outside Summit County at Loveland Ski Area on Friday, Jan. 13, including its first slalom competition of the season. The Tigers competed well in the two-run slalom competition,...
Summit Daily News
Buena Vista threatens Summit girls basketball team; Tigers walk away with 4th straight win
The Summit High School girls basketball team is in the midst of a hot streak, and on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the team looked to make four straight victories as it faced 3A’s Buena Vista High School in Breckenridge. After a slow start, the Tigers were able to find their...
Summit Daily News
Summit boys basketball snaps winless streak at home, defeats Buena Vista 59-54
369 days have passed since the Summit boys basketball team beat Battle Mountain High School on Jan. 14, 2022. Since Summit’s win over Battle Mountain, the Tigers have failed to record a single win at home. Every streak — good or bad — comes to an end eventually, and...
