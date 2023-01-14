Photo Gallery: March for Life held in Maumee

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
TPD: Gunfire at central Toledo intersection strikes residence, vehicle Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 6, 2023. Police are investigating after responding to several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Buckingham Street and N. Detroit Avenue in central Toledo Saturday. Toledo police received a call...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
WTOL-TV
Toledo Peruvian restaurant locked out by landlord
Chosica closed in early January after not being able to pay rent. Owners cite covid-19 lockdowns and inflation issues.
Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
13abc.com
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot
A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
15-year-old fatally shot in alley 12 years after her father’s unsolved killing
TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teen girl who was found dead in an alley last week. On Jan. 9, Toledo Police learned a 15-year-old girl had been shot and left in the alley near the 1300 block of Page Street. Four days later, on Jan. 13, Toledo Police announced they took a 15-year-old into custody on a murder charge.
DeAsia Green's stepfather: 15-year-old charged with her death should be tried as adult
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen charged with killing 15-year-old DeAsia Green was arraigned at Lucas County's Juvenile Justice Center Tuesday morning. The teen, also 15 years old, is charged with murder and felonious assault, charges which his attorney denied at the arraignment. WTOL 11 does not name juvenile suspects who are not being tried as an adult.
huroninsider.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
Police identify woman hit and killed while walking on I-75 as 41-year-old from Warren
Investigators have identified a person hit and killed on I-75 last week as a 41-year-old Macomb County woman, although they still don’t know why she was walking on the freeway.
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: NB Lodge Freeway reopen in Detroit after crash closed all lanes
DETROIT – The northbound side of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit has reopened to traffic Wednesday morning following a crash on the city’s northwest side. At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 18, a car crash occurred on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near West McNichols Road. See footage from...
WILX-TV
3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crash on US-127. Jackson County Sheriff said that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, two cars were involved in a crash on northbound US-127. Police said one car may have rolled over. Out of the two cars, three people were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
The Blade
Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.https://www.toledoblade.com/
Comments / 0