Maumee, OH

Photo Gallery: March for Life held in Maumee

By By Kurt Steiss / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9kVp_0kF740Pk00

The Diocese of Toledo and St. Joseph Catholic Church hosted a March for Life from the church to the St. Joseph Cemetery’s Monument to the Unborn to call for an end to abortion in Maumee on Saturday.

