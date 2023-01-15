ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Freedom Congress scores wins for American people

Hopefully the media is informing the public on what the House Freedom Caucus won in their recent pursuit to restore procedural order to Congress. Regarding the handling of bills, the Freedom Caucus secured policy for single subject bills to be debated, amended and voted on individually with a proper 72 hour review period prior to vote. Just these rules alone will slow indiscriminate, unbridled spending by the federal government. Also included are commitments to a two-year spending cap and a balanced budget in 10 years.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy