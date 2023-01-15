Enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage ends Sunday

Conn. (WTNH) – The deadline to sign-up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday at midnight. Sign-ups have already hit record levels with 16 million people across the country choosing policies.

Those who enroll before Sunday’s deadline will have coverage starting February first. Part of the reason why numbers are higher this year is because it’s easier to sign up and that’s made a big difference for the senior demographic.

Signing up for Obamacare has changed a lot since it first became available. In Connecticut, residents have to sign up through Access Health CT. If you need help with the application, you can talk to a customer service representative by phone or through their live chat function.

The state director for AARP Connecticut, Nora Duncan, says being able to sign up for health insurance easily matters to AARP members.

“There are different plans, people have different needs like with anything else, we say go talk to the experts,” she said. “One of the reasons AARP fought to help pass the Affordable Health Care Act in the first place is that age 50-64, the highest reason for anyone to declaring bankruptcy was medical expenses.”

Through Access Health, you can view and compare different coverage policies. In order to sign-up, you need to submit details including name, address, social security number and tax information.

On Sunday, the call center is open 9am to midnight for assistance and all help is free.

“Health care is such an important factor in people’s lives in terms of being able to take care of yourself but if you don’t have the healthcare and something happens, it can be a financial nightmare,” she said.

If you have a life-changing event such as losing a job, getting married or moving to Connecticut, you may be able to apply outside of the enrollment period. Click here for more information.

