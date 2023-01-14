Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
KYTV
See the candidates for Springfield City Council seats in April
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Filing for seats on the Springfield City Council closed on Monday. Here are the candidates for each position. Mayoral Race - Mayor Ken McClure filed to run for another term. He will face off against Melanie Bach. She serves as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Record Clerk and President of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association.
KYTV
Multicultural Festival draws hundreds to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 26th annual Multicultural Festival aims to shine a light on the diversity and talent in our community. “This is a good day to come together,” said Abraham Clark of the Northern Cherokee Nation. For decades Unite of Southwest Missouri has gathered multicultural groups from...
KYTV
Legislators anticipate Governor Parsons State of the State address
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
KYTV
Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone
Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The...
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Springfield City Council gets update on “traffic calming” pilot program in Parkcrest neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At Springfield’s City Council luncheon on Tuesday, the city’s traffic engineers presented their findings from a pilot program in Springfield’s Parkcrest neighborhood last April to slow down speeders in that area. It’s called traffic calming, and it involves altering traffic patterns with bumps,...
KYTV
Ensure your furnace filter is the right one with these tips
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State. Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
KYTV
Springfield city leaders consider more traffic-calming setups
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
KYTV
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
OZARK/NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve. And whether they walk on two legs or four, they deserve respect and admiration. That’s why Wednesday was an emotional day for the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. “Today we’re saying our...
KYTV
City leaders in Ozark, Mo., discuss building inspection requirements following collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly three weeks since part of a 140-year-old building on the square in Ozark crashed down, and nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces. After the incident, KY3 News looked into the building inspection requirements in the city of Ozark and asked about safety moving forward.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
KYTV
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her abuser
SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - A Sparta woman’s death raises questions about cyberbullying. “She was a light in everybody’s life,” said Darrell Gunter. Bright and beautiful, 27-year-old Trista Gunter was hiding a dark secret. “She was in mental decline, and she felt completely hopeless,” he said. He...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy flu season with cases peaking much earlier but after long wait times and bed shortages, relief is in sight. “The numbers have dipped quite a bit, it’s really a big mix,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Coxhealth Urgent Cares. “There’s a lot of probable explanations for the decrease in the viruses. They spread like a wildfire in the woods, once the underbrush is burned, it isn’t going to burn again and as it infects individuals and they clear the virus, they’re left with a little bit of developmental immunity, which provides some protection at least temporarily.”
KYTV
BUYER BEWARE: Springfield's Better Business Bureau shares the red flags for buying tickets online
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State. Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Aurora-Marionville Police Department leaders say drug arrests rose in 2022
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville Police Department reports its drug arrests from 2021 to 2022 rose by 160%. Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora-Marionville Police Department said this is all because they have more patrols on the streets. “Proactive law enforcement is proven to be preventative of crime,” said...
KYTV
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
KYTV
Springfield restaurant owners feeling the rising cost of eggs, raising menu prices
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
KYTV
Missouri State wins in OT against Drake
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 16 points and Alston Mason had four in the overtime as Missouri State beat Drake 65-62 on Wednesday night. Trimble also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay scored 16 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six assists. Mason was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Comments / 0