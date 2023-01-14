ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

See the candidates for Springfield City Council seats in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Filing for seats on the Springfield City Council closed on Monday. Here are the candidates for each position. Mayoral Race - Mayor Ken McClure filed to run for another term. He will face off against Melanie Bach. She serves as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Record Clerk and President of the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association.
Multicultural Festival draws hundreds to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 26th annual Multicultural Festival aims to shine a light on the diversity and talent in our community. “This is a good day to come together,” said Abraham Clark of the Northern Cherokee Nation. For decades Unite of Southwest Missouri has gathered multicultural groups from...
Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone

Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The...
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her abuser

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - A Sparta woman’s death raises questions about cyberbullying. “She was a light in everybody’s life,” said Darrell Gunter. Bright and beautiful, 27-year-old Trista Gunter was hiding a dark secret. “She was in mental decline, and she felt completely hopeless,” he said. He...
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.
What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy flu season with cases peaking much earlier but after long wait times and bed shortages, relief is in sight. “The numbers have dipped quite a bit, it’s really a big mix,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Coxhealth Urgent Cares. “There’s a lot of probable explanations for the decrease in the viruses. They spread like a wildfire in the woods, once the underbrush is burned, it isn’t going to burn again and as it infects individuals and they clear the virus, they’re left with a little bit of developmental immunity, which provides some protection at least temporarily.”
Aurora-Marionville Police Department leaders say drug arrests rose in 2022

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville Police Department reports its drug arrests from 2021 to 2022 rose by 160%. Chief Wes Coatney of the Aurora-Marionville Police Department said this is all because they have more patrols on the streets. “Proactive law enforcement is proven to be preventative of crime,” said...
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
Missouri State wins in OT against Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 16 points and Alston Mason had four in the overtime as Missouri State beat Drake 65-62 on Wednesday night. Trimble also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay scored 16 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six assists. Mason was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.
