Porterville Recorder
NORTH ALABAMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73
Percentages: FG .483, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ortiz 3-8, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2). Turnovers: 11 (Lane 4, Dawkins 2, Johnson 2, Forrest, Howell, Soucie). Steals: 4 (Lane 2, Nelson,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
Porterville Recorder
No. 15 Oklahoma 93, TCU 66
OKLAHOMA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.623, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Robertson 2-5, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-3, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-3, Vann 1-2, Scott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, R.Scott 1) Turnovers: 23 (R.Scott 6, Vann 4, Williams 4, Culliton 3, Robertson 2, Johnson 1, L.Scott 1, Tot 1,...
Porterville Recorder
WEST VIRGINIA 74, NO. 14 TCU 65
Percentages: FG .524, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Baugh 1-2, Miles 1-3, Coles 0-1, O'Bannon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Cork, O'Bannon). Turnovers: 19 (Miles 6, Miller 5, Baugh 3, Cork, Doumbia, Lampkin, O'Bannon, Wells). Steals: 9 (Miller 5, Baugh 2, Cork, Lampkin).
Porterville Recorder
Miami 124, New Orleans 98
Percentages: FG .532, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 4-10, Martin 2-4, Oladipo 1-2, Lowry 1-3, Butler 0-1, Herro 0-7). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Oladipo). Turnovers: 9 (Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Martin 2, Herro, Lowry, Strus). Steals: 11 (Martin 3, Adebayo...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
Percentages: FG .570, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Murray 4-6, Collins 3-5, Griffin 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Capela, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Okongwu 3, Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Murray). Steals: 7 (Young...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT
Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN IOWA 65, ILLINOIS STATE 63
Percentages: FG .479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasubke, Sissoko). Turnovers: 13 (Knight 4, Burford 2, Lewis 2, Petrakis 2, Kasubke, McChesney, Poindexter). Steals: 6 (Burford 2, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .500, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Rozier 3-12, McGowens 2-3, Washington 2-5, Ball 2-8, Thor 0-1, D.Smith Jr. 0-2, McDaniels 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Williams 5, Washington 3, McDaniels, Rozier). Turnovers: 9 (Ball 3, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, D.Smith Jr., McGowens).
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54
Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105
Percentages: FG .442, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Porzingis 4-9, Kuzma 4-12, Morris 3-6, Avdija 2-3, Beal 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Wright 1-3, Hachimura 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Morris). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 3, Beal...
Porterville Recorder
Texas Tech 68, No. 25 Texas 64
TEXAS TECH (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.816, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 4-7, Gerlich 1-2, Shavers 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ferrell 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1) Turnovers: 14 (Ferrell 3, Gerlich 3, Scott 2, Shavers 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1, Veitenheimer 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Gerlich 3, Shavers...
Porterville Recorder
Baylor 69, Kansas St. 48
BAYLOR (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.647, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Asberry 4-8, Andrews 2-9, Fontleroy 1-2, Owens 0-1, Blackwell 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickle 1, Fontleroy 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Turnovers: 11 (Andrews 2, Bickle 2, Blackwell 2, Fontleroy 2, Littlepage-Buggs 2, Asberry 1) Steals: 5 (Andrews...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Minnesota 118
Percentages: FG .519, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Garza 3-5, Russell 3-6, McDaniels 2-3, Prince 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Nowell 1-3, Knight 0-1, Edwards 0-4, Reid 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 10 (McDaniels 3, Reid 3, Anderson, Edwards, Moore Jr., Prince). Turnovers: 17 (Russell 4, Edwards...
Porterville Recorder
HIGH POINT 71, WINTHROP 66
Percentages: FG .356, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hightower 3-10, Harrison 2-3, McMahon 2-10, Claxton 1-4, Lane 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claxton). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 3, McMahon 3, Talford 3, Claxton). Steals: 10 (Hightower 5, Harrison 3, Claxton, Talford). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 64, GARDNER-WEBB 59
Percentages: FG .438, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Soumaoro 6-12, Aldridge 2-4, Dufeal 1-1, Stieber 1-4, Selden 0-1, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 3). Turnovers: 17 (Dufeal 3, Selden 3, Stieber 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
Percentages: FG .402, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Powell 7-9, Batum 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Coffey 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-4, Mann 0-1, Preston 0-1, Boston Jr. 0-2, Covington 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diabate 3, Zubac 2, Covington). Turnovers: 13 (Boston Jr. 3, Mann 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon 87, California 58
OREGON (11-8) Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
