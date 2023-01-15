Read full article on original website
Related
nodawaynews.com
BBBS Nodaway recognizes January is National Mentoring Month
When Devin Reed and Braiden Sells opted to volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, they thought they were giving of their time and talents by mentoring children in Northwest Missouri. What they’ve learned, though, is that they are receiving as much or more through the process. During...
nodawaynews.com
Human trafficking does happen in NWMO
January is “National Human Trafficking Prevention Month” and the thought that it only happens in large cities couldn’t be further from the truth, said North Star Advocacy Center personnel. North Star’s Executive Director Linda Mattson and Court Victim Advocate and Volunteer Coordinator Meghann Kosman discussed human trafficking...
Comments / 0