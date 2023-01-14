ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media

Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

The critical Jalen Hurts ‘doubt’ Eagles could carry into third Giants meeting

Not all clichés are true, especially in sports. Cheaters never prosper? Good things come to those who wait? It’s difficult to beat the same NFL team three times in a season? That’s not what the numbers say. The NFC’s No. 1 seed Eagles swept the annual home-and-home from the No. 6 Giants and will host the third meeting Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Try as some might to spin that into a Giants’ advantage, history shows that the two-time regular-season winner has won the playoff rematch in 15 of the 24 previous situations like this one since the NFL...
HOME, PA
NBC Sports

Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason

The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs

The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now

From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social...
NBC Sports

Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach

With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time

Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win

The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown

The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Browns hire new DC from Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl staff

Jim Schwartz, who led the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense five years ago, is the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. The Browns hired Schwartz to replace Joe Woods, who was fired last week after three seasons. Among the other candidates for the position was current...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Darrell Bevell won’t interview for Jets, Commanders

Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell will not be the next offensive coordinator for the Jets or the Commanders. Both teams requested permission to interview Bevell for their vacancies, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bevell has informed them that he is declining the opportunity. Per the...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Texans complete interview with Sean Payton

The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details. The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton. The Broncos will interview Payton in Los...
HOUSTON, TX

