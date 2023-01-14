Read full article on original website
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Reze's Season 2 Debut
Chainsaw Man is still taking over the world thanks to the debut of its anime adaptation last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is readying for Reze's big debut in the series in the potential second season! The first season wrapped up its run last Fall, but unfortunately has yet to confirm whether or not the anime will be coming back for more episodes. This is all but likely considering the massive success and fan response to everything that went down during the course of the first season, and considering the major teases dropped for what could be coming next.
One Piece Cosplay Hits The Scene With "Big Eater" Bonney
One Piece is waging a war on two fronts, with the anime adaptation still neck deep in the War For Wano Arc and the manga playing out the Final Arc which will see the Straw Hat Pirates sail to the sunset following their long history in the Grand Line. With this final storyline set to see major characters returning, both allies and enemies alike, one cosplayer has decided to focus their talents on "Big Eater Bonney" a unique member of the Worst Generations whose Devil Fruit powers are something to behold.
Power Rangers Reveals First Footage from 30th Anniversary Special
It's the 30th Anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and to celebrate Hasbro and Netflix will be delivering a 30th Anniversary Special that reunites some of the franchise's legendary Rangers. As part of this morning's Hasbro streaming event, they revealed the first footage from the anticipated special, featuring interviews from the cast and the first glimpse of the Rangers back in their costumes. We even got a first look at a Putty battle. The 30th Anniversary special will be titled Once & Always, and will hit Netflix on April 19th. You can check out the full video below.
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She's Not in 30th-Anniversary Special
The Power Rangers franchise is coming back in a huge way with a special new episode coming to Netflix as part of the 30th Anniversary for the series, and original Pink Ranger star Amy Jo Johnson explained to fans why she is not a part of the upcoming anniversary special! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be releasing on Netflix this Spring, and following the reveal of the first major look at what to expect, it was confirmed that the new special will be bringing back many fan favorite stars from across the first three seasons of the series.
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
Netflix Scraps Highly Anticipated Book Adaptation After Two Years
Netflix has become known for buzzworthy original series, but it looks like one project will not be coming to fruition. On Tuesday, it was announced via a report from Variety that the streaming service has cancelled its adaptation of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. The potential television series has been in development for more than two years now, and was initially announced as part of the first development slate for original U.K. content, but never made it into production. The series would have been inspired by the 2018 novel of the same name by Stuart Turton. According to reports, the BBC Studios production company House Productions is shopping the project elsewhere, and could potentially strike a new deal. Turton previously hinted at the cancellation news in a now-deleted tweet on January 12th.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3's James Gunn Says Adam Warlock Isn't a Hero
As has become the norm within the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the property's third feature will also feature multiple villains. During San Diego Comic-Con last July, it was revealed Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will serve as the primary antagonist of the picture. Another antagonist fans can expect to see is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will still be acting on the behalf of The Sovereign when the film picks up.
Dragon Ball Z Fan-Anime Brings Super Saiyan Raditz to Life: Watch
When Raditz first appeared to kick off Dragon Ball Z's story, he had a power level of 1200, with Goku's brother arriving as the biggest threat that the Shonen protagonist and his friends had faced since the beginning of Akira Toriyama's anime franchise. While he was never able to reach a strength past that now paltry power level, the spin-off series Dragon Ball Heroes has brought back plenty of heroes and villains from the grave and given them a boost. Now, one fan animator has given viewers a fresh take on Super Saiyan Radtiz.
Tiger King: Carole Baskin's Husband Might Be Alive, But No One Noticed
There's a major new update in the mystery surrounding Tiger King star Carole Baskin's first husband. Earlier this week, comments that Baskin made during a late 2021 television appearance seem to indicate that her former husband, Don Lewis, might actually be alive after all, after having been missing since 1997. The nature of Lewis' disappearance was a key component of Netflix's Tiger King documentary series, with Baskin's rival, Joe Exotic, insinuating multiple times that she had fed her husband to her big cats. But in 2021, Baskin told ITV's This Morning that the Department of Homeland Security had contacted her to reveal Lewis' whereabouts — and that he has been quietly living in Costa Rica.
Tiny Toons Looniversity Announces 2023 Release
Tiny Toons Adventures is now in the midst of a major revival with a joint production between Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment, and Tiny Toons Looniversity has announced it's now on track for a release this year! Previously announced to be in the works back in 2020, Tiny Toons Looniversity is a special new series that brings back the classic characters from Tiny Toons Adventures (which first made its debut was back in 1990) as they return to Acme Looniversity for a whole new round of looney adventures. Now fans can gear up for its release with Cartoon Network and HBO Max later this year!
Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Jennifer Garner Thriller The Last Thing He Told Me
The Last Thing He Told Me may be a mystery, but Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the gripping series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner. The Alias star plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by author Laura Dave, who co-created and adapted the show with Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), the seven-part series is streaming Friday, April 14th on Apple TV+.
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
Webtoon Announces Web Novel Adaptations of The Primal Hunter, Chasing Red, Float and More
Some popular web novels are making their way to Webtoon in 2023. The digital comics platform announced a series of deals and a slate of content that is going to turn popular web novels into webcomics, which will be a different format for digesting their favorite stories. Some of these titles come from Aethon Books and Moonquill, along with Webtoon's Wattpad and Yonder platforms. The complete list of Webtoon's first 2023 slate of web novel adaptations includes fantasy and romance titles RE: Trailer Trash, The Primal Hunter, Paranoid Mage, A Practical Guide to Evil, Chasing Red, and Float.
