Netflix has become known for buzzworthy original series, but it looks like one project will not be coming to fruition. On Tuesday, it was announced via a report from Variety that the streaming service has cancelled its adaptation of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. The potential television series has been in development for more than two years now, and was initially announced as part of the first development slate for original U.K. content, but never made it into production. The series would have been inspired by the 2018 novel of the same name by Stuart Turton. According to reports, the BBC Studios production company House Productions is shopping the project elsewhere, and could potentially strike a new deal. Turton previously hinted at the cancellation news in a now-deleted tweet on January 12th.

1 DAY AGO