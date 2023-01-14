Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Scattered showers tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover will be increasing into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be much milder tonight and will be 4-7 degrees above average. The beaches will bottom out in the low-40s, and the Pee Dee will see the upper-30s to nearly 40 degrees. The cloud...
Ohio measles outbreak affecting mostly unvaccinated children, health officials say
(The Hill) — A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks. Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of...
Tennessee man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man has a warning after funds on a gift card were stolen while he had the card in his possession. Brian Vaughan’s fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple went to use it, the funds were gone.
