foxillinois.com
District 186 changes graduation requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New graduation requirements have been approved for District 186 students. The school board voted unanimously to change the credit requirements for students to graduate from high school from 26 credits to 24. School board officials said the old requirements put too much pressure on students.
foxillinois.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. We're told that on Dec. 18, 911 was called to a...
foxillinois.com
SPD announced new co-responder deflection initiative
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department announced a new co-responder deflection initiative on Wednesday. The Project is designed to help law enforcement partner with social workers and the local community to help those who are at risk of an overdose or mental health crisis. This initiative will...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police Department looking to hire officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is looking to hire more officers. The department is accepting applications now. The deadline to apply is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to download an information packet that can be found online here. Those interested...
foxillinois.com
Harlem Globetrotters in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Springfield as part of their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Bank of Springfield Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
foxillinois.com
NAACP held an MLK community march
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) started the day with a Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr Celebration. NAACP held an MLK day community march on Monday. The march began at noon at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and continued to Pleasant...
foxillinois.com
18 correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance' and hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
foxillinois.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of Earl Moore Jr. has retained attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard. The Sangamon County State's Attorney, Dan Wright, says Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield, died in the care of two EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested and...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
foxillinois.com
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
foxillinois.com
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about suspect who broke windows on two cars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about a burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal damage, and theft. The Springfield Police Department the damage happened at Goodwill located at 2531 N Dirksen in Springfield, IL says around 4 a.m....
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Attorney General responds to sheriffs who won't enforce the gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — After Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law last week, local sheriffs and counties have said they won’t be enforcing it. Now, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said if they won’t do their jobs, other people will. The new law...
