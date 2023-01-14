Read full article on original website
Upper Dublin topples rival Hatboro-Horsham
FORT WASHINGTON — A senior-powered group continues to make its mark on the mats at Upper Dublin. The Cardinals pinned down another victory on Wednesday night, this time overcoming a challenge from its area rival Hatboro-Horsham, to reach closer to the school record for wins in a season. “Half...
Upper Merion gets glimpse of bright future in win over Pottstown
UPPER MERION >> With three starters out of the lineup, Upper Merion freshmen Kennedy Coles and Levayda Fuqua have a lot more weight on their shoulders than initially expected. If Tuesday night was any indication, they’re more than capable and the future is very bright for the Lady Vikings.
Downingtown East swimmers persevere for win at Coatesville
CALN >> Downingtown East’s swimmers bounced back from a grueling weekend of activity to post a couple of solid victories Wednesday afternoon at Coatesville High School. The D-East boys (6-0) earned an 81-34 win against host Coatesville, while the girls (5-1) scored a 116-67 victory. “We had a lot...
Owen J. Roberts swim teams take down Boyertown to stay unbeaten
BOYERTOWN >> The holiday break might be considered a time of rest and rejuvenation for high school swimmers, unlike their basketball and wrestling counterparts who usually participate in one or more tournaments while school is out. But the opposite is actually true as late December and early January turn out...
Spring-Ford boys basketball rolls past Norristown, keeps hold of first place in PAC Liberty
ROYERSFORD >> Sometimes wins just look different. And often, they’re measured as such. The Spring-Ford boys basketball team was none too thrilled with itself against Owen J. Roberts last weekend, even if the Rams came out on the favorable end in overtime. Tuesday’s marquee matchup against Norristown had a...
Big night for Yoder, Pennridge in win over Council Rock South
EAST ROCKHILL >> In a decisive fourth quarter Tuesday night, Pennridge kept the Rock from rolling. “It was a fun game. They sped us up a couple times and gave us some problems. But in the second half, we were able to score a little bit off of it,” said Rams coach Jason Rapp. “We got them in some foul trouble. I’m not saying we shot the ball well from the free-throw line but at least we got there. And that slows the game down. They’re really good when they play fast.”
West Chester East cruises past shorthanded Downingtown East
WEST GOSHEN >> The only way shorthanded Downingtown East was going to give West Chester East any trouble in Ches-Mont National boys’ basketball action on Tuesday was if the Cougars’ elite scorer Connor Shanahan went off. And Vikings’ head coach Tom Durant made sure that didn’t happen.
Shyne Hall, Chester burn bright in second-half charge past Interboro
PROSPECT PARK — Shyne Hall heard the calls from her Chester coaches all night. “I didn’t know what was going on with her for a minute,” coach Marvin Dukes said. “I just said to her, ‘Keep shooting, keep playing.’”. If the Clippers wanted to...
Collegium Charter holds off Church Farm School rally
WEST WHITELAND>> The Collegium Charter boys basketball team withstood a second half meltdown that saw Church Farm School come back from a 12 point halftime deficit to take a two point lead after three periods. But the visiting Cougars executed flawlessly down the stretch and came away with a thrilling...
Dillon Bechtold becomes first Owen J. Roberts Escape the Rock wrestling champion
Owen J. Roberts junior Dillon Bechtold became the program’s first-ever Escape the Rock champion on Sunday when he captured the 215-pound championship at Council Rock South High School. Bechtold (26-2) defeated Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive, N.J.), 7-1 in the bracket final to earn himself the champion’s belt. Bechtold...
Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football coach
EAST MARLBOROUGH- The lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.
Dylan Peterson is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-22)
Peterson, a senior defenseman for the Lower Merion High School ice hockey team, led the Aces in scoring and has been a key factor in their drive to a Central League playoff spot. Noted for his knack of scoring big goals, he routinely covers the opponent’s top player. LM head coach Dan Harkins said, “Dylan is a tremendous player and fun to watch but he is an even better teammate. He brings a positive attitude to the team and with his playing experience, it’s like having another coach out on the ice.” Peterson also plays varsity lacrosse for Lower Merion, where he is a member of the National Honor Society and the Israeli Culture Club.
