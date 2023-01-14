ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

No injuries reported in Sparta shed fire

By Charlotte Hansen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpjGL_0kF720CU00

SPARTA (WKBT) – No one was injured after a shed fire in Sparta on State Road 16.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Arnold said a home was close to the shed, but it did not

“We actually called for mutual aid assistance from Fort McCoy Fire Department for manpower and water supply,” said Arnold. “As we had a second call come in approximately 15 minutes into this fire. So we were kind of short-staffed because we had to break up a couple of rigs to go down to that fire.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Arnold says the cause is likely electrical.

Both Sparta and Fort McCoy Fire Departments responded at the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Sparta area

TOWN OF LEON, Wis. (WKBT) — No one is injured after a fire destroyed a vehicle in the Town of Leon. The vehicle caught fire while in the woods, just a mile off Kale road. “The only way to access the fire was with four wheel drive and our all wheel drive engine. Once we finally got to the vehicle...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Waukon man arrested in shots fired incident

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted at 4:15 p.m. Saturday regarding someone allegedly shooting firearms at a residence in the 800 block of North Woods Lane in Waukon. Negotiators from both Allamakee County and Iowa State Patrol conducted a welfare check and made contact with the individual, Mitchell Fink.
WAUKON, IA
winonaradio.com

Vehicle and School Bus Collide Head-On, Leaving One Hospitalized

(KWNO)- Early this morning at 6:08 a.m. the Winona County Sherriff’s Office responded to a head on collision accident involving a school bus and car on County Rd. 20, just past the Stockton trailer court. According to Winona County Officials, the car was traveling southbound on County Rd. 20....
WINONA COUNTY, MN
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges

A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
MARSHFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
winonaradio.com

18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica

(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
UTICA, MN
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse to make Junglinster a sister city

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse is making close ties with friends from across the globe. At noon Wednesday, Mayor Mitch Reynolds will make La Crosse’s sister city friendship with Junglinster, Luxembourg official. Junglinster will be La Crosse’s eighth sister city. It will also be the first time La Crosse has done a virtual signing of a sister city document....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse School District reps discuss middle school consolidation with North Side residents

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A La Crosse School District representative is meeting with North Side community members to discuss potentially consolidating district middle schools. La Crosse’s Director of Secondary Education led small group discussions Wednesday night with the Logan-Northside Neighborhood Association to get their opinions and alternative ideas. Consolidation of course was at the forefront of last November’s failed referendum, which...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day: Moderate snow arrives Thursday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared until 6 PM Thursday as an incoming winter storm is expected to produce moderate to heavy amounts of snowfall. A Colorado Low will filter winter precipitation to the Great Lakes region starting late Wednesday. Daytime weather conditions Wednesday will be calm and quiet before the storm. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. During the evening through the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s over North-Central Wisconsin. This will allow for more of a powdery type of snow, rather than wet slushy snow.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem board approves public safety referendum question for April ballot

WEST SALEM (WKBT)- West Salem’s village board has approved a public safety referendum to place on the April ballot. The approved question will ask village residents to approve a tax levy increase that would provide $500,000 to hire, train, and equip three more police officers. That tax levy increase would begin in the 2024 fiscal year and continue each year...
WEST SALEM, WI
winonaradio.com

Rushford Man Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at a Stop Light

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:03 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a report of a man sleeping at a stop light on Hwy 61 and Vila Street. Officers responded to the area, but the vehicle was no longer there. However, the Officer noticed the vehicle up the highway and began to pursue.
WINONA, MN
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy