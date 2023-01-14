No injuries reported in Sparta shed fire

SPARTA (WKBT) – No one was injured after a shed fire in Sparta on State Road 16.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Arnold said a home was close to the shed, but it did not

“We actually called for mutual aid assistance from Fort McCoy Fire Department for manpower and water supply,” said Arnold. “As we had a second call come in approximately 15 minutes into this fire. So we were kind of short-staffed because we had to break up a couple of rigs to go down to that fire.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Arnold says the cause is likely electrical.

Both Sparta and Fort McCoy Fire Departments responded at the scene.

