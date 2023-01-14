Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Feds try to improve fishing data with new monitoring rules
PORTLAND, Maine — Changes to U.S. rules about the monitoring of Northeast commercial fishing activities are going into effect this month with a goal of providing more accurate information about some of the nation's oldest fisheries. The U.S. mandates observers to work onboard fishing boats to collect data and...
Communities continue effort to secure funding for Portland Harbor dredging
PORTLAND, Maine — A coalition of communities in southern Maine is continuing its push to secure funding for dredging in Portland Harbor. Portland, South Portland, the Portland Harbor Commission, and the Maine Department of Transportation are again applying for federal funding for the project. Their request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE program has not been approved in three recent applications.
New Hampshire Senate votes to delay closure of troubled youth center
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday to legislation that would keep the state's troubled youth detention center open for nearly two more years. Debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, New Hampshire began years ago, but it has come...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Late snow bringing much-needed relief to businesses that rely on winter traffic
WESTBROOK, Maine — When much of the state hunkered down amid a heavy snowstorm Friday, others flew their "open" flag proudly. At Smiling Hill Farm, ice cream is served year-round. But, until Friday afternoon, skiing was off the menu. Manager Hillary Knight explained the dynamic of the year-round farm:...
Man formally indicted in New Hampshire couple's death, faces arraignment
A man has been formally indicted in the shooting deaths of a couple in New Hampshire. A Merrimack County grand jury recently indicted Logan Clegg, 26, on two counts of second-degree murder “for knowingly" causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord last April.
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead
PORTLAND, Maine — A plan for a floating offshore wind research array off Maine has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators. The Bureau of Energy Management on Thursday announced it has made a determination of no competitive interest for the proposal. That means the agency will move ahead with the state of Maine's research application for the project.
How to ski in Maine on a budget
AUBURN, Maine — Heather Young is teaching her daughter, Elise, to ski at Lost Valley in Auburn, which is the same place where she learned to ski, making it a fourth-generation tradition. But the costs associated with the beloved winter sport can add up quickly, from gear and maintenance...
Electric Bike Café is becoming a 'one-stop shop' for customers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Electric Bike Café in South Portland doesn't just sell electric bikes. They also repair bikes and tennis racquets, and they sell coffee and food -- and now alcohol. Thaddeus St. John, the owner of Electric Bike Cafe, said he wanted his shop to be...
New Hampshire grocery store deemed a 'total loss' after fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A staple of downtown Wolfeboro, New Hampshire overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee has been turned to rubble. Hunter's Shop 'n Save on Main Street is considered a total loss following a powerful fire Monday night into Tuesday morning, Wolfeboro Fire Chief Thomas Zotti said. "Our duty crew signed...
The Iconic Taste Of Maine Restaurant is Up For Sale & The Asking Price is Pretty Hefty!
Whether you know the place from the giant red lobster on the roof, the raincoat-clad fishermen checking his traps or their delectable and mouth-watering dishes, Maine's iconic seafood restaurant, The Taste of Maine, is now up for sale. Located on Route 1 in the beautiful Maine town of Woolwich, the...
Old Port business partnering with app to minimize food waste, offer discounts
PORTLAND, Maine — According to Feeding America, each year, 119 billion pounds of food is wasted in the United States equalling about 130 billion meals. Representatives from the app Too Good To Go say the goal is to change that, one meal at a time. "Unfortunately about 40 percent...
Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours
Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
Portland police warn businesses of uptick in commercial burglaries
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are urging businesses in the area to continue to follow safety measures amid an uptick in commercial burglaries this past week. Five commercial burglaries were reported in Portland between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
Maine supreme court dismisses life prison sentences in double-killing conviction
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's highest court on Thursday threw out life prison sentences and ordered a new sentencing proceeding for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. Mark Penley was found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana...
