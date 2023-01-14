ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

Communities continue effort to secure funding for Portland Harbor dredging

PORTLAND, Maine — A coalition of communities in southern Maine is continuing its push to secure funding for dredging in Portland Harbor. Portland, South Portland, the Portland Harbor Commission, and the Maine Department of Transportation are again applying for federal funding for the project. Their request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE program has not been approved in three recent applications.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead

PORTLAND, Maine — A plan for a floating offshore wind research array off Maine has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators. The Bureau of Energy Management on Thursday announced it has made a determination of no competitive interest for the proposal. That means the agency will move ahead with the state of Maine's research application for the project.
MAINE STATE
How to ski in Maine on a budget

AUBURN, Maine — Heather Young is teaching her daughter, Elise, to ski at Lost Valley in Auburn, which is the same place where she learned to ski, making it a fourth-generation tradition. But the costs associated with the beloved winter sport can add up quickly, from gear and maintenance...
MAINE STATE
Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours

Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
PORTLAND, ME
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
MAINE STATE
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
