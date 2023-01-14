Read full article on original website
San Antonio launches program to support migrants and is asking Biden administration to cover costsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His DaughterAndrei TapalagaSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio PD launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Residents in far north Bexar County fighting to protect endangered bird
SAN ANTONIO – A tiny bird is at the center of a growing battle over land development in far north Bexar County. Cibolo Canyons is home to the endangered golden-cheeked warbler, a bird native to Central Texas. A proposed land swap in is raising questions for neighbors. “When they...
City crews take on the task of cleaning up after King Day celebration
SAN ANTONIO – Just as the sun came up Tuesday morning, crews were descending on Pittman-Sullivan Park to clean up after San Antonio’s first in-person Martin Luther King Day march and celebration since the covid-related closures. The event, which pays tribute to the slain civil rights leader, had...
Cave explorers discover centuries-old bones in Natural Bridge Caverns
SAN ANTONIO – A recent discovery and recovery effort at Natural Bridge Caverns is giving insight into prehistoric felines that could have roamed the San Antonio and South Texas area centuries ago. Wildcat bones and tracks were discovered in the caves over the past few years dating back to...
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
Abandoned dogs in Balcones Heights officially in city’s custody
Three pit bulls found in feces and urine-coated floors are officially in the custody of the city of Balcones Heights. The dogs were left alone for days at a unit at the Coral Gables apartment complex. Some neighbors and animal advocates wanted to rescue them but couldn’t because pets are...
Somerset woman posts pictures of the monster egg her chicken laid, and the comments are golden
SAN ANTONIO – With the price of eggs skyrocketing right now, egg-bearing chickens are a hot commodity. And one Somerset woman has extra bragging rights after one of her hens laid a huge egg. “Check out what my chicken did this morning! I’m thinking it’s a double yolk. Bidding...
TxDOT Schedules Meetings to Review Improvements to SH 46 in Comal, Guadalupe Counties
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a virtual meeting and two in-person open houses next week to review proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. A virtual public meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Visit Tx.DOT.gov and search keywords “SH 46 from I-35 to I-10” for more information.
SA Zoo offers unique dining experience for those ‘Wild at Heart’ on Valentines Day
SAN ANTONIO – Treat your sweetheart to a unique dining experience at the San Antonio Zoo this Valentine’s day with the “Wild at Heart Dining Experience.”. The event will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the San Antonio Zoo, located at 3903 N St. Mary’s St.
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting a Valentine’s event in February
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden invites people to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening of cocktails, desserts, and dancing. The soiree is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Betty Kelso Center at the Botanical Garden. The night includes a remix...
CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County. Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said. The work will be...
Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
TikToks that went viral showcasing San Antonio attractions, culture
SAN ANTONIO – As the new year is officially in full swing, we reflect on some viral TikToks in and or about San Antonio. Catching the attention of many onlookers, one woman was captured chasing her phone into the San Antonio River at downtown’s main tourist attraction. The...
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March. This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.
Cold front with gusty winds heading to San Antonio this week, NWS says
A fire weather watch has been issued for the surrounding area.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
San Antonio Fire Department investigating fire at fourplex on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a fourplex on the North Side. The fire was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W. Lullwood Ave., near Hildebrand and Beacon avenues. When firefighters arrived, they said they...
Best Quality Daughter updates hours, adds new dinner service
SAN ANTONIO – Local Asian-American cuisine restaurant, Best Quality Daughter, has introduced new hours. The eatery has eliminated the break between lunch and dinner, now serving lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 3- 10 p.m., according to an Instagram post. Best Quality Daughter also has a new weekday...
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
