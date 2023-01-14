ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County. Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said. The work will be...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March. This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Best Quality Daughter updates hours, adds new dinner service

SAN ANTONIO – Local Asian-American cuisine restaurant, Best Quality Daughter, has introduced new hours. The eatery has eliminated the break between lunch and dinner, now serving lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 3- 10 p.m., according to an Instagram post. Best Quality Daughter also has a new weekday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

