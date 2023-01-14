ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Three free agents who could help Red Sox salvage offseason

For a team that entered the offseason with at least $100 million to spend, it's not exactly satisfying to declare that the Red Sox can have their pick of the free agent leftovers. But after losing out on everyone from Jose Abreu to Tommy Kahnle to Zach Eflin, they have...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies' Painter rated best right-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball

The Phillies have the top right-handed pitching prospect in baseball and two of the top 10, according to MLB Pipeline. Andrew Painter was rated the best prospect at his position, up from fifth among right-handers in their last ranking. Mick Abel was ranked ninth. Painter is 19 and Abel is...
NBC Sports

Zaidi breaks down roster holes Giants still need to fill

For all of the talk over the last month about a new shortstop, the Giants will find themselves in a surprising place when they report to Scottsdale Stadium in a month. They currently have nine infielders on their roster, and eight were in the organization last year. The only newcomer this offseason ended up being 23-year-old Brett Wisely, who came over from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the winter and has just five games of experience above the Double-A level.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Adam Duvall signing has potential to be a win for Red Sox

Rapid reaction to the Red Sox agreeing to a one-year deal with outfielder Adam Duvall for a reported $7 million... Considering where we are in the offseason, I like this deal. Duvall has the potential to hit for power and play above-average defense in center, which allows Kiké Hernández to return to the infield. Seeing as Chaim Bloom's primary goal at this point is ensuring Alex Cora can field a starting lineup, Duvall at least brings him one step closer to this modest aim.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Luciano, Harrison continue to lead way for Giants prospects

After a somewhat disappointing year for their minor league system, the Giants had just two prospects on Baseball America's latest top 100 list, but those two represent a combo that few organizations can match. Marco Luciano came in at No. 38 and Kyle Harrison at No. 39, continuing a recent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy