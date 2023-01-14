Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
WJBF.com
Saturday- The Return of Winter!
As of 8 AM Saturday: We’re back to normal January temperatures today starting with a chilly morning in the 30s. It will be a nice Winter weekend with highs in the 50s and lows dipping into the 20s! Quite the weather whiplash as we’re 15 degrees cooler in Augusta right now compared to this time yesterday and the high temperature today is over 20 degrees cooler than it was on Thursday!
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
WYFF4.com
Damage from storm in Greenwood County was caused by tornado, NWS confirms
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed a tornado touched down in Greenwood County as severe storms rakes the Upstate. An NWS survey team said the EF1 tornado had 90 mph winds and a path length that measured more than two miles long and 75 yards wide.
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
WRDW-TV
Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you’ve seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is talking about the soaring egg prices. We visited a local farm to find out how the rising cost of chicken feed is trickling all the way down to shoppers in the supermarket. It’s not Easter but consumers are scrambling for a different kind of egg hunt, a hunt for the best price.
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
WRDW-TV
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always, since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit. He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.
WRDW-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites through Feb 3. Each crossing on the list will be closed between three to five days.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies canceled the alert for the woman who was missing on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, has been located and is reported fine. Lee had last been seen on Jan. 12, getting into a black vehicle, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Leaders say ambulance crisis is costing lives
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens. A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people who need help to have to wait for it. On New...
WRDW-TV
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A firetruck rolled over Monday afternoon on the westbound Interstate 20 on-ramp from Washington Road. It was reported as an injury accident at 4:27 p.m. Fire Chief Antonio Burden said three people suffered injuries, none of them life-threatening. The truck rolled over while they were responding...
WRDW-TV
Aiken animal shelter visits Graniteville Elementary students
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter paid a special visit to students at Graniteville Elementary. The goal was to introduce a dog to the kids and have them write a persuasive paper about why they should adopt a pet. We stopped by the school to see how...
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
FOX Carolina
Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home. The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.
WRDW-TV
Cloud of doubt looms over ambulance service in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service’s future as an ambulance provider is in question in Richmond County, the company is planning to pull out of Aiken County. Augusta leaders failed Tuesday to reach an agreement with the company to keep some type of ambulance...
WRDW-TV
S.C. cadet brawl mirrors one that happened at Fort Gordon
FORT JACKSON, S.C. - In a situation similar to what happened at Fort Gordon in October, 15 people were sent to hospitals after a brawl between cadets in a youth program. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out as a personal issue and escalated into wider violence between participants in the Job ChalleNGe at the South Carolina Army National Guard’s McCrady Training Center.
WRDW-TV
Local WWII veteran prepares to celebrate 100th birthday
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There aren’t many Word War II veterans left to share their stories, but one local veteran is getting ready to celebrate his 100th birthday. We visited him in Thomson to find out how Mr. Louis Graziano refuses to act his age. “They can’t have my...
