Haleyville, AL

Obituary: Annie Christine Bankston

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUPLA_0kF71Qr600

Annie Christine Bankston, age 86, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence.

Christine was born on Feb. 20, 1936 in Moulton, Alabama. She loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Christine loved to sew and designed drapes and she loved being a home maker.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Winston Memorial. Brother Dylan Scott will officiate.

Christine is survived by her son, Jeff Bankston; daughter, Elizabeth Bankston; sister, Oralee Vess; 4 grandchildren; and a host of friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Bankston; parents, Odis and Minnie Hood; sister, Hilda Vess; brothers, Junior Hood, Oneal Hood, and Ray Hood.

Obituary: Veronika Amalie Putman

Veronika Amalie Putman, 82, of Crane Hill, entered into rest Jan. 16, 2023 at her residence in Winston County, surrounded by her loving family. Veronika was born August 17, 1940, in Oberammergau, Germany to Josef and Therese Fischer. She moved to the United States in 1959 and was very grateful to be here. She worked in the service industry in various positions over the years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at Smith Lake with her husband Ronnie. Veronika loved her family, cats, dogs, traveling to Germany, cooking German food, and crocheting. She especially loved gifting friends and family with colorful...
CRANE HILL, AL
Obituary: Hunter Stanley

Hunter Stanley entered the gates of heaven on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the age of 30. Hunter was a resident of Cullman, Alabama. He was born on March 30, 1992 in Birmingham, Alabama to Barry Dwayne Stanley and Tonnia Lynn Maddox Stanley. He was a graduate of Hayden High School, later he attended Wallace State Community College where his studies were in Business. He decided that college was not the place for him, so he joined, like the men in his family, the military. He served in the United States Army for four years, until being medically discharged, serving...
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Edna Dean Morgan

Funeral services for Edna Dean Morgan of Hanceville will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow the service at Cullman Memory Gardens. Reverend John Purifoy will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mrs. Browning was born on Nov. 26, 1938 in Winston County to the late F.O. and Bertha (McCain) Morgan. She passed away at the age of 84 on Jan. 17, 2023 at Monarch Place in Hanceville. Survivors include her children, Eric (Christine) Nix, Diann (John) Smith, Carol (Roger) Smith and Wanda (Scott) Lide; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Browning was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Browning; and siblings, Era Barnett and Helen Shadix. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Nix, Chris Nix, John Smith, Jon Bolan, Roger Smith and Nick Davis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html  or a charity of your choice. The family of Mrs. Browning would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Monarch Place Hanceville and Enhabit Hospice for their love, care and compassion.
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett

Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Barbara Nell Duke Fallin

Barbara Nell Duke Fallin, of Cullman, Alabama, was welcomed into heaven on Jan. 15, 2023, at the age of 75. Ms. Fallin was born in Randolph County, Alabama, on March 10, 1947, to Auther and Nellie Duke. Ms. Barbara was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Blountsville, Alabama, where she enjoyed worshiping her Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus. She enjoyed cooking, liked to bake, and she canned vegetables. Barbara was a talented seamstress and she enjoyed crafting. She also gardened and raised chickens. Barbara enjoyed the handiwork of her Father and was particularly drawn to the beauty of flowers....
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Vonda Lee Adams Gable

Vonda Lee Adams Gable, age 73, of Hanceville, passed peacefully from this life to Heaven on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Cullman, Alabama to Marion and Velma Harper Adams. She worked as a seamstress at Oneta and Lee Industries for many years. Vonda was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Velma Adams; grandson, Walter Gable. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fritz Gable; children, Ann (Doug) Duke, Jan (Jamie) Akin and Jeff (Amy) Gable; grandchildren, Ashley Duke, Will Akin, Eli Akin, Luke Gable, Selena Hood, Katilyn Gable and A.J. Gable; great grandchildren, Byron, Rylee Hood, and John Gable; siblings, Kyle Adams, Jackie Burks and Dot Butler; a host of nieces and nephews. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and time. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gable Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Everett Richard Neves Jr.

Everett Richard Neves Jr., age 73, of Cullman, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 17, 1949, in Newport, Rhode Island. He was hard working and a strong man, truly one of a kind. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The family will hold a private memorial service later in the week. Richard is survived by his wife, Laura Elam Neves; children, Angie (Ricky) Peek, Jake (Kristen) Neves, Jeremy Roberts, Jamie Roberts (Ellis) Machuca, and Josh (Jessica) Roberts; grandchildren, Kim Tolbert and Bailey Tolbert; Morgan, Patrick and Emily Neves; Gracie and Brodie Roberts; Dominic, Damian and Darrian Machuca; Cash and Connor Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Richard and Isabel Sylvia Neves.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Carl Dean McCoy Weaver

Mrs. Carl Dean McCoy Weaver, age 85, of Cullman, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband, James David Weaver and her granddaughter, Brittany Dean Johnson. She is survived by her children: Karen Weaver Walker, Katherine Weaver Johnson, David DeWayne Weaver, and Charles Daniel Weaver; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 from 1 p.m. until the celebration of Mrs. Weaver’s life which will begin at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Shelly Renea White

We are sad to announce the untimely death of Shelly Renea White, age 44, of Cullman, AL, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Whitfield Regional Hospital. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services for Mrs. White will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation for the White family will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. She was known by many of her loved ones as “Shelly Bean” or just “Bean.” Survivors include her husband, David White; her daughter, Maddie White; her son, Dalton White; her granddaughter, Stella White; her parents, Bruce and Deborah Holder; her brother, Daniel Holder; and her nieces, Jada and Allie Holder. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ovie and Martha Nell Quick; grandparents Sherman and Mary Holder; great grandmother Inez Brown; and a host of aunts and uncles.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Darrel ‘Doc’ Holcombe

Darrel ‘Doc’ Holcombe, 86, of Cullman, passed away Jan., 14 2023, at River City Nursing Home in Decatur, AL. He was born to George Ivey and Lois Henry on Oct. 6, 1936, in Holly Pond, AL. He was a 1955 graduate of Holly Pond High School. He was married to Mavel Gwen Holcombe for 59 years and was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. He was an avid woodworker and spent his spare time building furniture in his shop. The family will receive friends at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, on Wednesday,...
CULLMAN, AL
CCBOE recognizes Vinemont InSPIRESS team

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) recognized Vinemont High School’s Team RHAD for its historic win in December at the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Innovative System Project for the Increased Recruitment of Emerging STEM Students (InSPIRESS) competition. Members of the  first and only all-girls team to win include Savannah Keel (lead design), Sadie Land (project manager), Faith Rusk (lead outreach), Kimberly Wilt (chief engineer) and Angela Harris (assistant outreach). The team sponsor is Shannon Bridges.  Instructors who recently earned their board certification were recognized as well. They include:  Tiffiany Ellis Good Hope High School (GHHS) Sara Kirkpatrick Good...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Obituary: Larry Edwin Bishop

Larry Edwin Bishop, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 77. Mr. Bishop was born to William and Lily Tracy Bishop on Aug. 22, 1945. Larry was a member of the Holly Pond Broncos Class of 1963 and received several certifications following high school in his field of employment. Mr. Bishop worked many years as a construction foreman. Larry was a loving husband and father and his life revolved around his family. He attended every sporting event, horse show, or activity his children and grandchildren participated in. Larry was a proud “Pops” and he made certain...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
Obituary: Leroy Pope

Leroy Pope, 81, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Jan, 12, 2023. Mr. Pope was born July 9, 1941, in Cullman County, Alabama, to John and Lillian Speegle Pope. Mr. Pope is preceded in death by his parents. Those surviving Leroy includes his wife, Linda Bradley Pope; daughters, Johnna Hollingsworth (Greg), Celette Dean (Matt); grandchildren, Emree Dean, Chase Hollingsworth (Caroline), Calan Hollingsworth (Siarra); sons, Lloyd Pope (Sherryl), Heath Pope; granddaughters, Chanda Pope, Stormy Bartlett, Samantha Pope; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Pope will be 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, Gary Nunn officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Pond Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday afternoon, from 2 p.m., until services begin. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holly Pond Cemetery in memory of Mr. Pope. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pope family.
HOLLY POND, AL
Obituary: Judy Lee Cutcher

Judy Lee Cutcher, 79, of Arley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born Nov. 25, 1943 in Cullman, Alabama. Judy lived a life of giving and service, to her family, to her church, and her community. Her family was always her first priority, but they were especially her pride and joy. Her greatest joy was watching her children grow and then watching her grandchildren come into the world. Judy managed 5 chicken houses for 30 years, primarily by herself while raising 3 kids. Judy was also involved in her church, where she taught Sunday School and...
ARLEY, AL
Relay For Life of Cullman County announces 2023 anniversary event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Relay For Life of Cullman County will return to Depot Park in downtown Cullman on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 5-10 p.m. for its 30th anniversary relay.  Relay For Life celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those lost to the disease and raises funds to support patients and find cures. Cullman has participated in Relay For Life since 1994, contributing over $1 million to the cause.  “Cancer diagnosis has come a long way; many more of those diagnosed with cancer are surviving because of the money that has been raised by Relay For Life for researchers,” said event team leadership chairperson...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Obituary: Nicholas Jay Mosley

Funeral service for Nicholas Jay Mosley, 36, of Vinemont will, be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Temple Baptist Church with interment in Crossroads Cemetery. Minister Josh Stancil will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m prior to the funeral at the church. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mosley family. Mr. Mosley passed away Jan. 12, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Sept. 5, 1986 to Roger Dale & Kay Mosley.  He was an amazing son, best brother to his friends, loving father to Khloe; friend to everyone he met, and cared about others before himself. He loved big and gave the best bear hug!  He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Kay Mosley; daughter, Khloe Mosley and a host of friends that were like family. Pallbearers will be Caleb Bonds, Michael Ugarkovich, Nathan Brown, Tyler Skipper, Adam Joiner, Caleb Tubbs, Kyle Turner, Tyler Jones.  Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
VINEMONT, AL
wvtm13.com

Jasper's 'American Idol' contestant CJ Harris dies at hospital

JASPER, Ala. — Jasper native and former American Idol contestantCJ Harris died Sunday. The Walker County coroner's office confirmed that the 31-year old singer was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he died. Coroner Joey Vick said there was no sign of foul play and that...
JASPER, AL
Obituary: Charles Franklin Drake

Charles Franklin Drake, age 89, of Vinemont, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was born in Vinemont, AL. A visitation for Charles will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055. A funeral service will occur Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 920 St. Joseph Drive NW, Cullman, AL 35055. An interment will occur Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Flint Creek Cemetery, Co. Rd. 1354, Vinemont, AL 35179. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Drake family.
VINEMONT, AL
South to introduce new folktale ‘WUNDERGARTEN’ Feb. 3

CULLMAN, Ala. – 1870s German Colonial era Cullman County and the collected folktales of the Brothers Grimm inspired the original, new folktale “WUNDERGARTEN,” which will be introduced next month.  “WUNDERGARTEN” is a for-all-ages tale written and illustrated by Cullman author/artist Ben Johnson South. It tells the story of a 14-year-old German orphan, Fritz, working on a strawberry farm owned by a German widow, Frau Reel, and some “fantastical magic” that happens as Fritz creates a “wundergarten” of Brothers Grimm characters.  To provide a classic foundation for “WUNDERGARTEN,” South, a member of The Brothers Grimm Society of North America, read and studied each of the...
CULLMAN, AL
