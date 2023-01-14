Obituary: Annie Christine Bankston

Annie Christine Bankston, age 86, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence.

Christine was born on Feb. 20, 1936 in Moulton, Alabama. She loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Christine loved to sew and designed drapes and she loved being a home maker.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Winston Memorial. Brother Dylan Scott will officiate.

Christine is survived by her son, Jeff Bankston; daughter, Elizabeth Bankston; sister, Oralee Vess; 4 grandchildren; and a host of friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Bankston; parents, Odis and Minnie Hood; sister, Hilda Vess; brothers, Junior Hood, Oneal Hood, and Ray Hood.