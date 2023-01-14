Trevon Gunter leads GVSU past Saginaw Valley in rivalry showdown

ALLENDALE - Trevon Gunter got hot at the right time.

The sophomore guard scored 11 of his game-high 19 points as Grand Valley State rallied to beat Saginaw Valley State 66-62 in a GLIAC game on Saturday afternoon.

“Tre hit some enormous shots,” GVSU coach Cornell Mann said. “A lot of games, (the defense) doesn’t allow Tre to get open looks. So anytime he can get an open look, he has the green light.”

Gunter had 19, Britain Harris 10 and Daniel Kiely and Jalen Charity each had nine points.

The Lakers (3-4, 9-8) trailed most of the game, but went ahead on a 3-pointer by Gunter, a sophomore from Kalamazoo, with under five minutes left in the game. He’d hit two more in that stretch.

“It comes from being in the gym and practicing late with these guys,” Gunter said. “All the credit goes to our team. I feel like any one of us could have the ball in their hands late in the game. Like Brit (Harris) was 4-for-4 down the stretch and that sealed the game for us. We all trust each other.”

Harris, a freshman from Portage, Ind., had seven points in the final four minutes. He’d drain a 3-pointer and then go 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute.

“I thought, for the most part, that our guys came out and played together,” Mann said. “They showed some resiliency in the second half.”

Harris was impressed with Gunter’s shooting.

“That was amazing,” Harris said. “He was hot and couldn’t miss. We got him the ball because we know he can knock down shots. And that helped us win the game.”

GVSU has now won six of its last eight games and they did it in front of a huge crowd in the Grand Valley Fieldhouse.

“It’s always good to get a win in front of our home crowd,” Gunter said. “It gives us a confidence boost and a boost of energy. We don’t want to disappoint them.”

Freddie McIntosh led SVSU (4-3, 9-8) with 17 points. Trey Garret and Maurice Barnett each had 11.

Local standouts in the game

Ethan Alderink has been on the sidelines in warmups for a while now for GVSU. The sophomore forward, a graduate of Holland Christian, has been dealing with a knee injury and said he will have season-ending surgery.

Alderink played in the team’s first seven games, but hasn’t been in a game since Nov. 26. He is averaging 6.1 points and four rebounds per game.

Trip Riemersma had a bit of a homecoming. The former Zeeland East star is a redshirt freshman at Saginaw Valley. He played two minutes on Saturday without scoring a point.