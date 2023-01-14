ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Christian Hoeksema wins breastroke at D3 invite as Holland Christian takes second

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jD2wp_0kF717Pm00

HOLLAND - The Holland Christian boys swim team finished second at the annual D3 Invitational on Saturday.

The Maroons scored 352 points to finish behind East Grand Rapids (423).

Otsego finished third (244), followed by DeWitt (228), Manistee (177), Hamilton (166), Spring Lake (160), Grand Rapids Christian (152), Milan (145), Chelsea (113), Detroit Country Day (92), Ludington (46) and Allegan (27).

Holland Christian's Christian Hoeksema won the 100-yard breastroke in 1:00.79. Hamilton's Jack Nyof was second (1:01.89) and Holland Christian's Levi Rozema was third in 1:03.23, giving the event a 1-2-3 local finish.

Hoeskema also finished second in the 200 IM (2:00.21).

Basilio Ledesma took second in the 100 butterfly (52.55). In the 200 free, Ledesma (1:49.47) and Lee Assink (1:51.55) went 4-5. Assink also took third in the 500 freestyle (5:03.56) and Teddy Hollebeek was sxith (5:13.45). Karsten Huisman (56.46) and Ryan Windemuller (57.09) went 4-5 in the 100 backstroke.

Hamilton's Jeremy Mathews was fourth in diving (392.10) and Holland Christian's Parker Schut was fifth (358.75).

Hamilton's Jack Nyhof took sixth in the 50 free (22.54).

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

