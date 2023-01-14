Norse hold off Cardinals, 71-65

VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team ran out to an early lead Saturday in their home conference matchup with Minnesota North—Hibbing.

But after letting the Cardinals back in and only carrying a three-point lead into halftime, Norse head coach Tamara Moore knew her team was in for a battle the rest of the way.

In the end, Mesabi Range managed to keep Hibbing at bay in the second half and pull away, picking up a 71-65 win to move to 3-1 in the MCAC North.

Up 19-7 halfway through the opening frame, the Norse saw their lead dwindle before Hibbing eventually took their first lead of the game at 23-22. Watching the lead shrink, Moore said it was what she expected from a tough Cardinals team.

“We always expect that from Hibbing,” Moore said. “We give them and Vermilion the same respect in that if you let the game be close, they’re always going to find a way to stay in.”

Mesabi Range’s opening stretch was highlighted by Glentrel Carter, who nailed a trio of three-pointers and added rebound and a putback for 11 of the first 19 points.

The Cardinals began working their way back into things with Ramaj Gordon scoring on the drive to make it a nine point game after a free throw. Nataj Sanders responded with a three-point play of his own, but Hibbing kicked off a 14-point run to take their first lead of the night.

Gordon scored on the drive before Schulyer Pimentel picked up a steal and finished on the other end. Next possession down, Ray Washington-Battle scored on the drive, forcing a timeout from Moore.

On the early struggles for his team, Cardinals coach Mackenzie Krowiorz said the energy was lacking in the beginning.

“We’re just looking to have that right energy right from the beginning. It’s tough for us to score without the energy but once we have it and start hitting our shots then our guys feel good. We’re still getting there but we haven’t found a way to keep that energy for an entire game yet.”

Hibbing continued the run out of the break with Gordon knocking down a pull-up jumper before Washington-Battle scored in the paint to make it a one-point game. Pimentel then gave the lead to the Cardinals, scoring on a putback before Gordon finished it going 2-2 at the free throw line.

“We’re good at winning certain sections of the game,” Krowiorz said. “Now we just have to be able to find ways to win earlier and string those parts together.”

The Norse outscored the Cardinals 6-0 to end the half, taking a 28-25 lead into halftime. At the break, Moore said that Hibbing was finding success and got back into the game by attacking more and drawing fouls that took them to the free throw line.

“They got to the line and they shot more free throws. We had a few guys in foul trouble so our guys had to understand that it’s the next man up mentality coming into play. We always have to be ready to step up and find a way to get back into things.”

Carter had 13 points at the break for Mesabi Range while Sanders had 11. Gordon had 12 for Hibbing.

The Cardinals tied the game up at 30 early in the second half but that was the last time the Nose didn’t hold the lead for the rest of the game. Anthony Rayson scored six of Mesabi Range’s next eight points in the paint to put his team up 38-33 before Carter nailed his fourth three of the game. Johnny Spencer then found an open bucket down low to put the lead back at 10, 43-33.

Every time the Cardinals got down, they managed to claw their way back into the game. Hibbing managed to cut the deficit down to a two-possession game multiple times in the half, but couldn’t get on top again. Never out of it, Krowiorz said Hibbing never let it get too out of hand.

“The big thing for us is to just keep fighting. We want to play hard on every possession and win every possession. The game is a culmination of winning multiple possessions in a row and a game of runs. If we can string those together just a little bit more, we’ll see results in the left column.”

Up 67-63 late, Mesabi Range was able to put the game away with just over a minute to play. Forced to foul, the Cardinals didn’t have enough to come back as Ziaire Davis hit the last two free throws for the Norse and then sealed the game with a layup as time expired, 71-65.

Finding a way to win down the stretch, Moore told her team the importance of not playing out of system when leading late.

“When it gets to that point and we’re up, it’s OK to run our system and slow things down. We need to use the shot clock and make them foul us. The times we didn’t slow it down, we committed turnovers and got punished on the other end. We did a lot more of the slowing down down the stretch and we were able to pull it off.”

With the Cardinals winless through four conference games, three of those four losses have come by single digits. Not being able to find ways to win like the Norse have, Krowiorz said hopefully that comes with time.

“We’ve done a lot of things right so far. We just have to capitalize in certain situations and be able to execute down the stretch some times. We’re still learning that. That’s on me. I have to continue to help our guys so we’re ready in those situations. The guys are doing everything that we ask them to do. We just have to take that next step. There’s little things here and there that’ll tidy itself up as we get through this conference schedule.”

Now 3-1 in the MCAC North (10-6 overall), Moore says it’s a solid start for her squad, but the goal has moved on to next week’s games.

“I’m excited as a coach. This is my first 10-win season and we’ve got 10 games to go. We have one more win now than we did all of last year. Being 3-1 is big but we have games against the top two teams in our conference coming up so the goal is to take care of them. Being 3-1 is nice but 5-1 is even better. There’s some stuff we have to work on but I’ll take 3-1 any day.”

The Norse were led by Sanders’ 20 points. Carter added 14, Rayson 14 and Davis 12. Gordon had 20 for Hibbing with Washington-Battle adding 18 and Pimentel 14.

MNMR 28 43—71

Hibbing: Ray Washington-Battle 18, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Nick Moore 5, Alvin Judd 4, Ramaj Gordon 20, Connor Goggin 4; Three pointers: Pimentel 1, Moore 1; Free throws: 11-22; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 18, Zion Sanford 1, Nataj Sanders 20, Anthony Rayson 14, Johnny Spencer 4, Ziaire Davis 12, Artenquis King 2; Three pointers: Carter 4, Sanders 1, Davis 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Kaeleb Roberts.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rock Ridge 62,

Thief River Falls 38

THIEF RIVER FALLS—The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team completed their weekend trip out west with another win, this time downing Thief River Falls 62-38.

The Wolverines were led by Anna Westby’s 23 points. Maija Lamppa added 11. The Prowlers were paced by Josie Peterson’s 17 points. Avah Waldal finished with 13.

Rock Ridge (10-6) travels to Mesabi East on Monday.

RR 39 23—62

TRF 26 12—38

Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 9, Chance Colbert 2, Anna Westby 23, Maija Lamppa 11, Emma Lamppa 6, Alex Flannigan 8, Morgan Marks 2, Allie Bittmann 1; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 3, Westby 1, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 2; Free throws: 21-29; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Aleksia Tollefson.

Thief River Falls: Sophia Kraemer 2, Ali Yuska 2, Avah Waldal 13, Josie Peterson 17, Breanna Myers 4; Three pointers: Peterson 2; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 106,

Red Lake 21

MOUNTAIN IRON—A day after her brother went off for 51 points, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jordan Zubich put on a show of her own, scoring 43 points to lead the Rangers past visiting Red Lake.

Thirty-eight of Zubich’s 43 came in the first half, an 18 minute stretch where MI-B dominated the visiting Warriors 68-17.

Hali Savela added 16 in support of Zubich while Sage Ganyo finished with 13. CeAngela Pemberton led Red Lake with a dozen points.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-3) travels to Pierz on Tuesday.

RL 17 4—21

MIB 68 38—106

Red Lake: Raquel Stillday 1, CeAngela Pemberton 12, Hillary Jones 3, Grace Needham 2, Rhose McClain 1, Lily Pemberton 2; Three pointers: Jones 1; Free throws: 4-11; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Izzy Wiita 2, Aniyah Thomas 8, Hali Savela 16, Jordan Zubich 43, Kate Nelson 8, Gabby Lira 4, Sage Ganyo 13, Suzy Aubrey 2, Zoe Bialczak 3, Anna Neyens 7; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 4, Zubich 7, Ganyo 1, Bialczak 1, Neyens 1; Free throws: 1-2; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Rock Ridge 65,

North Branch 57, OT

EVELETH—A tight game throughout, the Rock Ridge and North Branch boys’ basketball teams couldn’t pull away from each other tied at halftime 23-23 and again at the end of regulation 51-51.

In overtime, the Wolverines got the better of the Vikings, going on to win 65-57.

A plethora of Wolverines finished in double figures with Carter Mavec leading the way with 15 points. Jalen Miskowitz added 14 while Noah Mitchell and Grant Hansen finished with 10 apiece.

Brody Beaver finished with 23 points for North Branch. Tyler Minke added 18.

Rock Ridge (11-3) travels to Cloquet on Tuesday.

RR 23 28 14—65

NB 23 28 6—57

Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 1, Carter Mavec 15, Casey Aune 5, Griffin Krmpotich 2, Zane Lokken 8, Noah Mitchell 10, Grant Hansen 10, Jalen Miskowtiz 14; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Aune 1, Lokken 2, Miskowitz 1; Free throws: 15-25; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.

North Branch: Brody Beaver 23, Tyler Minke 18, Gavin Benson 3, Owen Link 6, Mason Yung 7; Three pointers: Beaver 2, Minke 6, Benson 1, Link 1, Yung 1; Free throws: 6-13; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Link.