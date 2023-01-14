Family, friends say goodbye to Gangsta Boo; Grizzlies poised to compete for top spot

Good morning, Memphis!

Family and friends gathered at a celebration of life to remember rapper Gangsta Boo, who died New Year's Day at a friend's home in Memphis, reporter Katherine Burgess writes. Karlisha Benymon, a first cousin, said: "Artists who came after her are here today because of what she started in the '80s and the '90s. It says a lot about our city, and it says a lot about her.”

The first legal medical marijuana dispensary is open in DeSoto County, Mississippi. Reporter Gina Butkovich writes in this piece for subscribers that the store is small and colorful, with shelves and a glass case displaying various medical marijuana-related items. The walls are decorated with charts showing the different aspects of cannabis.

Tennesse has a new head of the Department of Corrections. Reporter Josh Keefe writes in this piece for subscribers that Gov. Bill Lee's choice for the job comes with some baggage from his time working in the Arizona prison system.

Reporter Corinne S Kennedy writes that The Le Bonheur Club, a driving force to build a pediatric hospital routinely recognized as one of the best in the nation, turned 100 this month. In this piece for subscribers, families remember how the hospital came about and the work it has done.

The Memphis Grizzlies weren't supposed to be this good this season. Reporter Damichael Cole writes in this piece for subscribers that the team is poised to compete for a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and possibly an NBA title.

