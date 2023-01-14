ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens make four roster moves ahead of Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

By Steve Rudden
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in an AFC Wild Card showdown. The Ravens and Bengals split the season series by winning one game each, with both teams coming out victorious at home. Since the 2021 season, this matchup has been intense, starting to have the feel of a rivalry or sorts.

In preparation for the game, the Ravens made a four roster moves in signing defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to the active roster while moving wide receiver Tylan Wallace to injured reserve. They also elevated wide receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad.

The Ravens will need all the healthy bodies they can get to contain the high powered Bengals offense. The team needs depth at the receiver position and for special teams, and with Wallace being a big part of that unit, the team could use Isabella and Victor in his place.

