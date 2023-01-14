Read full article on original website
Missouri St. 65, Drake 62, OT
MISSOURI ST. (10-9) Mogbo 1-1 0-2 2, Ridgnal 1-1 0-0 3, Ayres 0-0 0-0 0, K.Moore 3-6 0-0 8, Clay 6-15 2-3 16, Trimble 4-11 4-4 16, Mason 4-8 4-4 13, C.Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 2-2 0-2 4. Totals 22-47 10-15 65. DRAKE (14-6) Brodie 5-5 3-3 13, Penn...
N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 63
ILLINOIS ST. (8-12) Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Burford 5-12 4-4 14, Kasubke 5-9 3-3 15, Poindexter 4-8 3-3 13, Knight 7-12 2-5 16, Petrakis 2-4 0-0 5, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0, McChesney 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 12-15 63.
Missouri 79, No. 25 Arkansas 76
ARKANSAS (12-6) Johnson 2-4 3-4 7, Makhi.Mitchell 1-3 5-6 7, Black 4-9 6-6 15, Council 4-11 4-4 13, Davis 7-17 1-2 18, Walsh 4-4 2-2 12, Ford 1-1 2-2 4, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Pinion 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 23-26 76. MISSOURI (14-4) DeGray 0-0 0-0 0, Gomillion 1-3...
