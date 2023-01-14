Read full article on original website
KEPR
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels now offering weekly breakfast and expanded café hours
Tri-Cities Wash. — Local organization Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is now offering even more free meals for our seniors. Leaders from the organization say, on top of delivering meals right to senior citizens homes, they also offer eight different dining sites around the Tri-Cities, where seniors are able to congregate, and enjoy a meal free of charge.
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
KEPR
Pasco City Council reaches resolution on future of retail cannabis
Franklin County Wash. — This evening, Pasco City Council members discussed several options that would allow cannabis sales within the city, which include sales in or near downtown, or limiting sales to more industrial areas. Irving Brown, Sr. Councilmember from District 3 says. "We have a lot of conversation,...
nbcrightnow.com
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
phswasco.com
Tri-Cities Country Mercantile
The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
yaktrinews.com
UPDATE: Edison Street overpass on SR 240 cleared, traffic still delayed
KENNEWICK, Wash. — 5:05 p.m. The scene on the overpass on Edison Street has been cleared. However, traffic on the westbound side of 240 in Kennewick is still at stop and go level. If you have an alternate way to get home, it is advised you take that route as the traffic may not clear immediately.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
KEPR
Groundbreaking for Boardman City Hall expansion project
BOARDMAN, OR — Boardman City Hall broke ground last week on an expansion project for new building department offices. 2KG Contractors Inc. of Portland, Oregon is managing the construction of the 4,084 square foot expansion project. City officials said the new addition will have its own entrance to the...
Broken down semi blocking US 395 and 7th Ave. in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A broken down semi is blocking southbound US 395 and 7th Avenue in Kennewick. It happened after 9 a.m. as the semi hauling lumber was turning from 7th Avenue onto US 395. At this time, both lanes of traffic going southbound are blocked due to the broken down semi. It is unknown when the roadway will be...
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail
Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
Live in Tri-Cities? Here’s how many wind turbines you might soon see from your house
5 times more people in Benton County would live close to wind turbines than in the rest of Washington combined, finds analysis of proposed Horse Heaven project.
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
nbcrightnow.com
Battling the pilot shortage: how flight instructors are trying to help
PASCO, Wash. - The commercial aviation industry finds itself at a critical inflection point: ready to take off after several years of disruption and uncertainty, but still grappling with fundamental issues that threaten its long-term growth and success. The demand for more air travel and a shortage of pilots are...
Tri-City Herald’s best work of 2022 included investigations, breaking news and more
Here’s some of the most impactful work our newsroom produced this year.
FOX 11 and 41
Mysterious radar returns explained
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
KEPR
Scientists at PNNL celebrating the return of Benton County soil samples from the ISS
Richland Wash. — Today at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, scientists and staff are celebrating the return of soil samples from Benton County, that have recently returned from the International Space Station. Scientists tell us the soil samples were collected from Prosser. They say the location was picked because...
DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy
A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought. Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence. Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose...
