Pasco, WA

KEPR

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels now offering weekly breakfast and expanded café hours

Tri-Cities Wash. — Local organization Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is now offering even more free meals for our seniors. Leaders from the organization say, on top of delivering meals right to senior citizens homes, they also offer eight different dining sites around the Tri-Cities, where seniors are able to congregate, and enjoy a meal free of charge.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Pasco City Council reaches resolution on future of retail cannabis

Franklin County Wash. — This evening, Pasco City Council members discussed several options that would allow cannabis sales within the city, which include sales in or near downtown, or limiting sales to more industrial areas. Irving Brown, Sr. Councilmember from District 3 says. "We have a lot of conversation,...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
KENNEWICK, WA
phswasco.com

Tri-Cities Country Mercantile

The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Groundbreaking for Boardman City Hall expansion project

BOARDMAN, OR — Boardman City Hall broke ground last week on an expansion project for new building department offices. 2KG Contractors Inc. of Portland, Oregon is managing the construction of the 4,084 square foot expansion project. City officials said the new addition will have its own entrance to the...
BOARDMAN, OR
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail

Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?

The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Battling the pilot shortage: how flight instructors are trying to help

PASCO, Wash. - The commercial aviation industry finds itself at a critical inflection point: ready to take off after several years of disruption and uncertainty, but still grappling with fundamental issues that threaten its long-term growth and success. The demand for more air travel and a shortage of pilots are...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Mysterious radar returns explained

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
BENTON CITY, WA

