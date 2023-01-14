Read full article on original website
brproud.com
LSU Men’s Basketball falls at home vs Auburn
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Men’s Basketball lost to Auburn, 67-49, Wednesday night at home. LSU’s KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal led in scoring ending the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.
brproud.com
LSU ranked No. 1 in D1 baseball preseason poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Tuesday, representing the Tigers’ third top ranking since late December. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. According to D1 Baseball,...
brproud.com
Dual-sport athlete Trey’Dez Green brings spotlight to East Feliciana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Trey’Dez Green is a 6’8 4-star dual-sport athlete in his junior year at East Feliciana High School. In the fall, he’s catching touchdowns. In the winter, he’s slamming dunks. Coaches, scouts and just about everyone in the community ask what...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge, Astronomy on Tap invites you to look up and learn
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, life seems to keep us tethered to our phones and computers. Some experts say the average American spends nearly seven hours a day looking at a screen. But there are lots of reasons to look up from our screens. The estimated five...
brproud.com
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, an annual staple in Lafayette for 15 years, is moving. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion officially announced Lake Charles as the location for the 16th annual Cook-Off on June 27 at the Golden Nugget. This will be the first time for the cook-off in Lake Charles.
brproud.com
LSU program holds seminar to help protect elderly from scammers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI at LSU hosted a coffee chat on Preventing Elder Financial Abuse Scams. OLLI at LSU hosts programs and seminars to educate people over the age of 50. The program at LSU invited members of the Secret Service from across the state to explain how senior citizens should protect themselves.
brproud.com
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Carley (January 18, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Carley is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is a petite black cat with a lot of personality and energy. She is around a year old and is very chatty! Carley loves treats and people. She would be great in any home, but she has not been tested with dogs.
brproud.com
Updated guidelines open door for Louisiana kids to receive diet pills and weight-loss surgery
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of Louisiana kids may be eligible for diet pills or weight-loss surgery based on updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). “In the US, we’ve got over 14 million children...
brproud.com
Where to shop: Baton Rouge stores have Mardi Gras shirts, outfits
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s never too early to plan your Mardi Gras outfit. There are a number of boutiques in Baton Rouge selling attire perfect for the occasion. Boutiques are selling purple, green and gold shirts, dresses, jackets, glittered shoes and handcrafted beaded earrings. Some stores are also selling home decor and children’s clothing.
brproud.com
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
brproud.com
Nightly I-10 lane closures in Baton Rouge from Monday to Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect nightly lane closures on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish starting Monday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said interstate lane closures will be for utility relocation work for the widening project. Closures will be on the far-right lane between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road from Monday, Jan. 16 to Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to officials.
brproud.com
Where can you eat during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of you who are trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, there is now another possible temptation to overcome. Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is coming back next week and there are 21 restaurants to choose from this time. The...
brproud.com
Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
brproud.com
Lawmakers mull special session to address insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and the state’s top lawmakers are considering calling legislators back to Baton Rouge to pass a bill aimed to help. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has been asking legislators for months to call a special session to allocate...
brproud.com
One dead after late night shooting in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. A call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Railroad Ave. Deputies arrived at a home at this location and found that Kenneth Hathorn had been shot while inside a vehicle.
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for smash-and-grab suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an attempted burglary. The alleged burglary took place at the Willowbend Lake Apartments located on Mead Road. A suspect is accused of trying to get into a vehicle by breaking a...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court computers hit in widespread cyberattack
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office is navigating a cyberattack that triggered the cancellation of two events. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the clerk office’s software provider was targeted in a cyberattack that impacted a number of other local and out-of-state government offices.
brproud.com
Metro council looks into police chases effectiveness, search warrants costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is looking into the effectiveness of police chases and search warrants. This comes after two high school students in Brusly were killed in a police chase a few weeks ago. Now, the public is also speaking out about excessive searches.
