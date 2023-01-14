Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tulane falls 80-60 to top-ranked, hot shooting Houston in packed Devlin Fieldhouse
Nearly eight minutes into a matchup with No. 1-ranked Houston, point guard Jalen Cook sent defender Jamal Shead stumbling backward with a wicked crossover and stepped back for an open 3-pointer that would have given Tulane the lead. His shot missed the rim. The Green Wave never had a chance...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
NOLA.com
Xavier and Ochsner will team up for new medical school: 'Two powerful forces'
Months after Xavier University in New Orleans announced plans to open a new medical school, the university said Tuesday that Louisiana-based health care giant Ochsner Health will be a partner in the venture. The two well-known institutions will form a standalone nonprofit corporation to operate the medical school, which aims...
NOLA.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
NOLA.com
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
NOLA.com
New entrant to Louisiana governor's race: state Rep. Richard Nelson
State Rep. Richard Nelson, a first term 36-year-old Republican from Mandeville, said Wednesday he is running for governor. Nelson, an attorney and former diplomat, announced his bid in a video that took aim at politicians “who are stuck in the past,” which featured costumed dinosaurs roaming around the state Capitol.
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NOLA.com
1 fatally shot at edge of Lower Garden District; 2nd murder reported Tuesday morning
A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday at the edge of the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said. It's the second fatal shooting reported in the city so far Tuesday. In the first killing, a man was shot dead in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans...
NOLA.com
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras season parades in Slidell, Covington and Mandeville
New Orleans’ North Shore neighbors plan to present several parades in 2023. Here’s a list. Rolling a night earlier than in past years, the co-ed krewe is devoted to the most ancient gods of Greek mythology. The parade proceeds from the corner of Spartan Drive and Berkely Street...
NOLA.com
Alabama woman identified in fatal crash near Madisonville
A 19-year-old woman who died Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Madisonville has been identified, authorities say. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the woman as Jasmyne Butler of Mobile, Alabama. Investigators said Butler was driving westbound on Interstate 12 in a 2015 Chrysler 200 when the vehicle left the roadway.
NOLA.com
Body of missing Mandeville boater found in Lake Pontchartrain after more than a week
The body of a Mandeville boater was found in Lake Pontchartrain more than a week after he went missing, authorities said late Monday. Billy Coile's body was found Monday about 3/4 of a mile offshore of Green Point in Fountainebleau State Park, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
City official: NOPD, supplemental police to get same pay for Mardi Gras parade details
New Orleans police who are assigned to Carnival parades will get the same or higher hourly wages as the supplemental officers the city plans to hire during the 2023 Mardi Gras season, according to a top deputy of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said late Wednesday that...
NOLA.com
Letters: Newspaper should focus on N.O. street conditions
Every newspaper, especially a newspaper of the Times-Picayune’s status, has a story to tell. The longer the paper has existed, the fuller the story becomes. The current series on the “Streets of New Orleans” says this in many ways and is an excellent example of a powerful story. The Picayune has proven by this series that it can blend our attention and bring us together in a way that has rarely been seen here in decades. Congratulations, Picayune, you did it!
NOLA.com
As eggs crack new price records, New Orleans bakeries and grocers scramble to keep up
With the costs of eggs up around the nation, a local business owner has just one question. "How are you supposed to run a bakery?" Megan Forman, owner and executive chef at Gracious Bakery, said egg prices increased drastically this past fall. Whereas two years ago, she was paying $25-$35 for a case of eggs, now she's paying upward of $90.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem
I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
NOLA.com
The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.
Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
NOLA.com
Barbara Lacen-Keller, political and cultural figure known as "mayor of Central City," dies at 76
Barbara Lacen-Keller, a straight-talking New Orleans civic figure spanning the worlds of culture and politics who was known as the “mayor of Central City,” died Monday at 76. Daughter Kelly Dixon said Lacen-Keller died after a brief illness. A founding member of cultural groups like the Lady Buckjumpers...
