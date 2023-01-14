Ionia County man dies in car crash

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 60-year-old Ionia County man has died in a car crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7 p.m. on Friday the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash along 92nd Street west of Alden Nash Avenue in southern Kent County, according to officials.

Police said a pickup truck was traveling east on 92nd Street, veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County, died in the crash.

Officials said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

