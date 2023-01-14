ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Full Video: IOW gives update on homicide investigation

Full Video: IOW gives update on homicide investigation

Deputies give updates in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old. Sen. Kaine hears of need for improved mental health …. Sailors and workers at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center told Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) during his
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting released from hospital

Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting released from hospital

It was an emotional homecoming as Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, who was shot in Hampton earlier this month, was released from the hospital Wednesday.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair on January 28

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair on January 28

The City of Newport News will be holding a hiring event at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News police chief discusses Richneck investigation during chief chat

Newport News police chief discusses Richneck investigation during chief chat

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew walked through the timeline of the Richneck Elementary School shooting during his regularly scheduled "Chat with the Chief" on Facebook Live Wednesday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
HAMPTON, VA

