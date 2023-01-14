Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport
A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17.
Portsmouth woman killed in crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 near the intersection of Route 17 and Camden Road.
Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting released from hospital
It was an emotional homecoming as Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, who was shot in Hampton earlier this month, was released from the hospital Wednesday.
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged
New 'Out and About' therapeutic program for adults with disabilities in Suffolk
New 'Out and About' therapeutic program for adults with disabilities in Suffolk
Newport News man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Isle of Wight County
A Newport News man has been arrested for the death of a missing Williamsburg woman whose body was later found in rural Isle of Wight County, deputies said. Family members reported Aonesty Selby missing after she was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair on January 28
The City of Newport News will be holding a hiring event at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.
NN Bomb Squad, Williamsburg police investigate suspicious package near William & Mary campus
The Williamsburg Police are investigating the report of a suspicious package on Jamestown Road near the William & Mary campus Wednesday evening. Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near 600 Jamestown Road just after 7 p.m. The Newport News Bomb Squad is
4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police
Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that's now the subject of a $200
Newport News police chief discusses Richneck investigation during chief chat
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew walked through the timeline of the Richneck Elementary School shooting during his regularly scheduled "Chat with the Chief" on Facebook Live Wednesday.
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
1 dead, another injured after Colonial Ave. double shooting: Police
Norfolk police have confirmed that 37-year-old Omon Hamlin has died as a result of his injuries from a double shooting in Norfolk on Saturday.
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Deputy back on his feet following shootout with homicide suspect in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A Chesapeake sheriff's deputy is back on his feet following a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton roughly one week ago. Investigator Scott Chambers was part of a task force helping Hampton police serve an arrest warrant to 46-year-old Lamont Lewis, the husband of a woman found dead on Christmas day.
Man to serve more than 3 decades in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Newport News man in 2020 has been sentenced to more than three decades behind bars.
