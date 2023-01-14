Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
numberfire.com
New York's Mitchell Robinson (thumb) will not return on Wednesday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Mitchell will not return after he suffered a sprained right thumb. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to see more minutes at the center position while Mitchell is ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Norman Powell for inactive Paul George (injury management) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell will start at shooting guard after Paul George was ruled out for injury management purposes. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Powell to score 31.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. James will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 56.1 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 32.9 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Mavericks list Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) as questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After a full practice on Tuesday, Finney-Smith appears closer to a potential return from his extended absence with a right adductor strain. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more minutes if Finney-Smith is inactive.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gay (back) available for Jazz on Monday
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay will play monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gay is dealing with a low back spasm, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (calf) starting in Los Angeles' Tuesday lineup, Nicolas Batum to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (calf) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Morris will make his 42nd start at power forward after he was forced to sit one game with a left calf contusion. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Morris to score 23.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup for inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Batum will make his tenth appearance in Los Angeles' starting lineup after Kawhi Leonard was ruled inactive for injury management purposes. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Batum to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Batum's...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger, hand) doubtful on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (finger, hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is progressing in his recovery from hand and fingers injuries that has sidelined him since December 23rd. He is doubtful to face Minnesota, but is getting closer to a return. He was expected to miss at least four weeks.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock coming off Dallas' bench on Wednesday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Atlanta Hawks. Bullock will return to a bench role after Dorian Finney-Smith was named the Mavericks' starter. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked tenth in opposing true shooting percentage, Bullock's FanDuel salary stands at $4,300.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) starting on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After missing two games with a left hip contusion, Markkanen will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Markkanen to score 41.7 FanDuel points. Markkanen's current projection...
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) available for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Bogdanovic has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Chicago. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes 20.2...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Timberwolves' Wednesday contest against Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards has recently been able to play though his questionable designations this month with recent hip soreness. In 37.2 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 39.9 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
