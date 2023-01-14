Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Raiders trade up for Alabama QB Bryce Young in latest 2023 NFL mock draft
The Raiders have a big decision to make regarding their quarterback situation over the next few weeks. The expectation is that they will trade Derek Carr soon, but then they will be tasked with finding their next franchise quarterback. The draft seems like the most likely spot for the Raiders...
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
As the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they will see three key starters make their return to help, including the just-moved Johnathan Hankins.
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
Three 49ers Players Limited At Practice On Wednesday
In just a few days, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. Before the game kicks off, there were a few notable items on the team's injury report. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
Sporting News
Five reasons why Tom Brady, Buccaneers were blown out by Cowboys in NFC wild-card playoffs
The Buccaneers' third playoff stint with Tom Brady as their starting quarterback was their shortest. After winning the weak NFC South with an 8-9 record, Tampa Bay played like a sub-.500 team as it was routed by visiting Dallas 31-14 Monday night in the NFC wild-card playoffs. Dak Prescott and...
Sporting News
Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round
Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions against the spread: 49ers outlast Cowboys; Chiefs crush Jaguars in divisional playoffs
The 2023 NFL playoffs have gone from 14 teams alive for Super Bowl 57 to only eight. The first set of six games during wild-card weekend had predictable results for the biggest favorites, with two having narrow escapes. The trio of tossup games went in a different direction with the underdogs all winning.
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Sporting News
Dan Campbell frustrated watching 8-9 Bucs in playoffs after Lions finished 9-8: 'It just fuels your fire'
Active NFL coaches and players tend to make for interesting guests on "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," particular when Peyton and Eli find it in themselves to challenge them. Such was the case for Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who appeared during the ManningCast of Cowboys vs. Buccaneers...
NBC Sports
How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1
Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL divisional round playoff game — A battle of two teams that have persevered through major injuries
Many 2023 NFL Playoff games have been filled with storylines so far — it's that way every postseason. The overarching theme of the Cowboys at 49ers divisional-round tilt this weekend: perseverance. Both squads have dealt with injuries, including losing their respective QBs for significant amounts of time. But just like Muhammad Ali — whose birthday was this week — both franchises came back stronger after getting knocked to the ground. Today we will discuss the betting odds for what should be a classic NFC slugfest, and we'll make our predictions for which team will still be standing and which will be knocked out ahead of the NFC Championships.
Sporting News
Brett Maher missed kicks: Merriam-Webster dictionary pokes fun at Cowboys kicker battling 'yips' vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a night that he'd like to forget in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. While Dallas romped to victory over Tampa Bay and led 24-0 before the Bucs got on the board, Maher endured one of the worst kicking performances in NFL history. He set a league record by missing his first four extra-point attempts of the evening.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of AFC and NFC postseason
After a Super Wild Card Weekend that certainly lived up to its name, the divisional round is finally set for the upcoming weekend. The Cowboys were the final team to punch their ticket to the divisional round, and they did that Monday night by destroying the Buccaneers. The win over Tampa Bay now earns the Cowboys a trip to San Francisco, where they'll face a 49ers team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.
Sporting News
Dak Prescott dog commercial: Inside AT&T ad starring Cowboys QB's infamous (and controversial) pit bull Icon
Dak Prescott is hoping to overcome late-season struggles and lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run, but you might also see him on your screen during games he's not playing this January. Prescott and his dog, Icon, star in a new AT&T commercial that the Cowboys quarterback posted on...
