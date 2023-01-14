Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.52, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial...
Zacks.com
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MMP - Free Report) closed at $52.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the petroleum and...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed at $105.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care...
Zacks.com
United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
URI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $388.87, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th
MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Jabil (JBL)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know
ROKU - Free Report) closed at $50.24, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Globus Medical (GMED) Stock
GMED - Free Report) is gaining from robust performance across several international markets. The company posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter of 2022. Its constant efforts to develop meaningful product innovations also buoy optimism. However, forex woes and persistent pricing pressure do not bode well. In the past year,...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Zacks.com
Why You Should Retain Huntsman (HUN) Stock in Your Portfolio
HUN - Free Report) should gain from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation as well as strategic acquisitions amid certain headwinds including input cost inflation. The company’s shares are down 19.3% over a year, compared with the 0.2% rise of its industry. Let’s find out why...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Worth Betting on Now?
JEF - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this investment banking and capital markets company have returned +15.6% over the...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Texas Instruments (TXN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
TXN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
4 Small-Cap Sector ETFs With Strong Q4 Earnings Potential
SLY - Free Report) (up 7.0% this year) beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (. SPY - Free Report) (up 4.2%), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (. DIA - Free Report) (up 3.5%) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) (up 5.5%). Americans too have regained confidence in...
Zacks.com
Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
ADRZY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Andritz is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks...
Zacks.com
These 4 Stocks Boast Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 18th
DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days. Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus. Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote. Cyngn Inc. (. CYN - Free Report)...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Comments / 0