Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Guts Out 54-52 Win Over SMU
By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
4 days ago
The Bearcats moved to 18-6 all-time against SMU.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 4-2) survived their shooting outing this season to beat the SMU Mustangs (6-12, 1-4) 54-52 in a down-to-the-wire game.
Mika Adams-Woods (16 points) and Landers Nolley (16 points, game-high 12 rebounds) drove the sporadic offense—while Viktor Lakhin (6 points, 10 rebounds, 8 blocks) posted a new career-high in blocks to anchor the rim protection on an equally great defensive outing.
Lakhin's blocks are tied for the second-most all-time by a UC player in a single game.
"My favorite wins as a coach are when you can't throw it into the ocean, and you turn it over 17 times, but you guard and you rebound well enough to find a way to win," UC head coach Wes Miller said after the game . "That shows the character of the team. Believe me, I don't want to turn it over 17 times. I want to shoot it better. But to be in that offensive standpoint, those are the ones you're most proud of."
The victory marks Cincinnati's first win of the season, shooting less than 38.5% from the field. UC is now 18-6 all-time against SMU.
Here's the Three Man Weave on a much-needed road win in Texas.
Next up is South Florida (7-10, 0-4), another win UC has to bank before a massive two-game stretch against Memphis and No. 1 Houston.
Cincinnati battles the Bulls on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
