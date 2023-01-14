Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
103.1 Kickin Country
Could Eating Fish in Tom Green Rivers and Lakes Be Dangerous?
Fishing is a popular sport around here. So is eating delicious fish caught in our local rivers and lakes. A new eye-raising research study casts doubt on whether eating freshly caught fish in lakes and rivers across the country is safe. The study found that eating just one serving of...
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo's Favorite Taco Shop is Moving
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's favorite taco shop has decided to move. However don't worry your taco boxes aren't going too far. Reyna's Tacos has been at the corner of Concho and Abe for years now and have decided to pack up and move next door to 334 W. Concho Ave. When asked why Reynas is moving, owner of the business Anna Reyna said it was time for a revamp.
San Angelo LIVE!
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Record-breaking day but changes coming
Things were a lot different the last time it was so warm on January 17. Scott Fisher talks about that and when it'll start cooling down in his full forecast.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
Silver Spur Trade Show returns to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Fiber Optic Line laying: Homeowners Expressing Concern
Some San Angelo homeowners are expressing concern over damage and abandoned equipment from fiber optic installation.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 18, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
VIDEO: Single-vehicle rollover on 26th and Main
Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in north San Angelo late Thursday night.
ktxs.com
Hydrogen Hub Project in progress
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County officials have worked vigorously for months with major industrial enterprises to put together a Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub. For those who do not know, this hub will supply hydrogen and energy fuels across the United States and globally. San Angelo's Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Economic Development, expressed why this is an economic milestone for West Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Camaro Causes Crash on Irving St. Sending Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Chevrolet Camero was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Irving St. and Ave N. Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Investigating officer Younts, the Camero was northbound on Irving St. and a Dodge Journey was westbound on Ave. N. Witnesses say the Journey driver had the right of way.
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Public Intoxication & Leaving the Scene of a Crash Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 8 people were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Public Intoxication, Driving While Intoxicated, and Violating a Promise to Appear in Court. 43-year-old Danna Caery was arrested on a variety of...
San Angelo LIVE!
Driving Without a License, Evading Arrest & Assault by Contact Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Ten individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault by Contact, Reckless Driving and Driving without a License. 30-year-old Jesse Byers was arrested by San Angelo Police on a variety...
San Angelo PD investigates shots fired
The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a case of shots fired in a San Angelo neighborhood on Thursday, January 12, 2022.
103.1 Kickin Country
