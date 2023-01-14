ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 4 days ago

5 firefighters injured battling fire at Pompton Lakes home 00:27

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.

The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.

Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.

The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.

Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.

Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

