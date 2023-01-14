Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
It's cookie season! The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are here to share what's new for 2023
We must admit our love for cookies is s'more than a feeling and our admiration for these sweet treats will be satisfied because today kicks off the official start of the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season! "Tagging along" with Trevor Scott is the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Paula Bookidis to chat about the new cookie coming out this year, some family favorites, and how it all helps form the leaders of tomorrow!
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Champion will win your heart!
For this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday we brought in a pet looking for a gold medal forever family! Kelly Kaelin is here from Texas Humane Heroes to introduce to sweet, winning Champion!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
After almost 40 years, Madonna returns to Austin with a September stop at The Moody Center
A BIG music announcement here in "The Live Music Capital of the World!" Major news from The Moody Center as they announce that the "Queen of Pop" is coming to Austin for the first time since 1985! Her "Celebration Tour" invites fans to help her mark 40 years of iconic pop music. Madonna will stop at The Moody Center on September 21st, 2023 with special guest Bob the Drag Queen.
CBS Austin
P. Terry's Burger Stand opens new drive-thru only location in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — P. Terry's Burger Stand opened a new and first location in Dripping Springs, Texas on Wednesday. The double drive-thru-only burger stand is located off Hwy 290 at 12680 W US 290, Suite 200, in the Ledge Stone Shopping Center across from Belterra. With this opening,...
CBS Austin
City of Austin hosting emergency preparedness pop-up events throughout 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be hosting monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop-Up events across Austin's districts throughout 2023. These three-hour open-house-style events are meant to help equip community members with the information, tools, and resources needed before emergency situations such...
CBS Austin
You're invited to a special 'Case Study Night' with Lifestyles Unlimited
Lifestyles Unlimited is a real estate investment group and today successful Investor and Mentor Joey Sullivan has a special invitation that he wants to share with us. Case Study Night- in Austin this Thursday January 19th at 6:00 P.M. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
CBS Austin
Ujima Magazine highlights every day heroes in ATX
Telling stories that uplift the body, mind, and spirit, Ujima Magazine, is shining a spotlight on the "everyday heroes" in the Austin community. Marketing Director, Madelyn Patterson, is here to tell us more about Ujima Magazine's mission and exciting partnership with GoneMad Productions and studios. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
It would be a big mistake to miss "Pretty Woman: The Musical" at Bass Concert Hall!
The film that turned actress Julia Roberts into "America's Sweetheart" and that became one of Hollywood's most famous 90's romantic comedies, is now a broadway hit! "Pretty Woman: The Musical" is part of the Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin series and we chatted with the show's star! Jessie Davidson plays Vivian Ward and joined Trevor Scott to talk about this sensational show.
CBS Austin
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Hundreds of thousands take part in largest MLK march in the country
SAN ANTONIO - Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - and San Antonio does it in a big way. The 36th annual celebration marks the first time in three years that the MLK March took place in person. Hundreds of thousands participated in the march. The march started...
CBS Austin
MLK Jr. bobblehead released featuring iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a special edition bobblehead in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The officially licensed bobblehead features the civil rights leader standing at the podium delivering his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and includes audio clips of the famous speech.
CBS Austin
UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
CBS Austin
Man wanted for stealing TV from Dripping Springs apartment complex
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who allegedly stole an 85-inch flat-screen TV from an apartment complex clubhouse in Dripping Springs. The male suspect entered the clubhouse on Jan. 5 around 5:30 a.m. and stole the TV, valued...
CBS Austin
Dr. Jeff Gasaway named Marble Falls ISD Interim Superintendent
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — During their meeting on Tuesday, the Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees voted to appoint Dr. Jeff Gasaway to serve as interim superintendent. Gasaway has served the district since 2016. “I have full trust in our Board of Trustees, and I appreciate their faith in...
CBS Austin
Fireworks show at State Capitol will wrap up a day of MLK events
Across Austin today there were marches, festivals, and volunteer opportunities to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night fireworks will also be set off over the State Capitol in honor of the slain civil rights leader. The fireworks show will take place at 8:30 p.m. The 20-minute show is hosted by the Texas Inaugural Committee and will light up the night sky on the eve of Tuesday's inauguration ceremonies. It will wrap up a day filled with events honoring Dr. King across the Austin area.
CBS Austin
City of Austin working to improve Ross Road after being deemed below standard
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is working to fix streets that are below standards. Wednesday night the Austin Transportation department held an open house for the Ross Road project in Del Valle. It gave people from the community a chance to see the design plans and give their feedback.
CBS Austin
Man found shot near southeast Austin dog park
AUSTIN, Texas — Police investigated a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital. The Austin Police Department received a call at 12:49 a.m. alerting them to a shooting victim at 7001 Onion Creek Drive. This is the same area where Dog Park Blue is located.
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes large deck fire at Shoal Creek Saloon in downtown Austin
The Austin Fire Department extinguished a large deck fire at the Shoal Creek Saloon in downtown Austin Tuesday morning. AFD tweeted that they were on scene of a fire at the restaurant located on N Lamar Blvd. and W 9th street around 8 a.m. According to videos tweeted out by...
CBS Austin
Audit of Austin Water finds water treatment issues complicated by low staffing
An independent review of Austin's city-owned water service is in, and it identifies staffing issues as contributing to five high-profile problems with Austin Water in recent years. And the report suggests low staffing may be causing problems in other city departments as well. This audit focused on five major incidents...
CBS Austin
ACC's longest-serving chancellor to retire in August
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Richard M. Rhodes, will retire in August after 12 years of service. Rhodes is the longest-serving chancellor in the college’s 50-year history, ACC said. He made the announcement to the ACC Board of Trustees on Tuesday. It has been...
CBS Austin
Fire knocked down at Central Austin duplex due to fast response
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department says its fast response to a duplex fire in Central Austin Tuesday morning helped knock it down quickly. The call came in at around 7:45 a.m. at the house located at 1027 E. 45th Street and Clarkson Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the...
