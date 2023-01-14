Read full article on original website
First Alert: Severe risk possible Wednesday night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! Halfway through another great week but, we are off to a very foggy start this Wednesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in place until 10 am this morning, so be extra careful on the roadways this morning. Slow down and turn on your lows beams so another car is able to identify you. Pick up your rain gear before starting your morning commute. Rain showers can be expected throughout the morning ahead of the cold front system moving in later Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. These showers and storms do leave the viewing area until a level 1, marginal risk for severe weather. It is a lower end threat, but we still have the possibility for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on tonight’s severe risk. Stay safe and have a great day.
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms after 9PM Wed.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a low (marginal) risk for severe storms in our area. The best timing for severe weather will be after 9PM Wednesday, and the threat could last until around 4AM Thursday morning. A line of storms are expected to move in ahead of a cold front, and there could be some isolated storms that reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the main threat, but other forms of severe weather can’t be ruled out...including a tornado. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts before you go to sleep. If you don’t have it already, download our free WTOK Weather App. It’s a great tool to have that’ll give you alerts if severe storms roll in. https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/
FIRST ALERT: There’s a risk for severe storms late Wed. night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will march across the South on Wednesday, and it’ll arrive in our area by late Wednesday night. Ahead of it, a line of strong storms will move in (mainly after 9PM), and some of those storms could reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the main threat, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out along with storms that could drop severe hail. Since this will be an overnight event, it’s important to make sure that you have multiple ways of getting alerts BEFORE bed on Wednesday night. The storms will move out by 4AM on Thursday, so expect a sunny sky by daybreak.
Light rain showers can be expected on MLK Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Highs are warming up to the upper 60s this afternoon, and wind speeds are ranging from 10-20 mph. Carry your umbrella with you if you plan on participating in any MLK Day events. There will be a cloudy view over the area all day, with the possibility for light scattered showers. Even more rain is on the way later this evening into early Tuesday morning, so keep your rain gear close. I hope you all stay safe and have a great day.
WTOK News 11 launches new set
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch. “Every single team member has...
Meridian deals with ruptured sewer line
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved an emergency bypass pump to be installed after discovering a rupture in a sewer line located behind Mississippi Power on Highway 45. Public Works will be setting up a temporary bypass pump to keep a ruptured sewer line from entering Sowashee...
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
Condemnation hearing set for The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. on the condemnation of The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building in downtown Meridian. The council will formally vote that day on the status of The Ruins, which is an outdoor property next to the old Young Hotel. The Young family said previously that it has been planning to demolish its building since August 2022, and that taking down its building would also bring down the walls at The Ruins.
Mr. Ashley Browne
A visitation for Mr. Ashley Browne will be held on Thursday, January 19th at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Capps Cemetery in Tylertown, MS.
‘American Idol' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - CJ Harris died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31 years old. Harris competed in season 13 of ‘American Idol’ where he made it to the top six along with fellow Alabamian Jess Meuse. Meuse posted on her Facebook page that her heart...
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed a fire on Lawrence Conehatta Rd claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. First responders received the call at 3:55 a.m. Newton County Emergency Management, Conehatta Volunteer Fire Department, Gibbstown-Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department, Hickory Volunteer Fire Department and Newton Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident.
City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Meridian was a day for remembrance and celebration as they hosted its annual parade and ceremony. The keynote speaker James Carter, the founder of the Carter Foundation, wanted to focus on the theme, ‘Saving our Youth to Live the Dream’.
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles to the Wildcats. “I’m fired up. I’m ready to get to work. Just excited about what the future can bring,” said Boyles. Boyles arrives from Wayne County, where he...
TSA Pre Check begins for Meridian Regional Airport in the coming weeks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -TSA Pre Check is a way for you to have an easier time at security, allowing you to skip the long security line and have an expedited process. With TSA Pre-Check, you don’t have to remove things from your bag or even take off your shoes.
Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville. His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last...
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic house in Philadelphia now operates as an Airbnb. “In a Southern town you’re not known for your address, you’re known for the name of the house that you live in,” said steel House on Poplar owner, Gwen Alexander. Welcome to the...
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
