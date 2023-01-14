DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — One of our local viewers sent us an awesome video and we just had to share. Ben Hartranft made it on CBS' The Price is Right and get this-he won!. Ben is a real inspiration, he was diagnosed with autism at age two and is now 24 and thriving! He is a motivational speaker and travels all over to share his message of kindness and acceptance.

