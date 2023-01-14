ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holland, PA

local21news.com

Josh Shapiro takes oath to become 48th Governor of Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...
local21news.com

MLK Day of service events happening around Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents an opportunity for people to give back to their communities through many ways including volunteer service. If you or anyone you know is interested in participating in the day of service, there are many volunteering opportunities happening throughout the area.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Missing person investigation under way in York Co. for 38-year-old man, PSP says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police in York County are looking for a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen on January 14. According to police, Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough around 11:00 PM on January 13 in his vehicle. Authorities say Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon on December 14.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Schuylkill County man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, officials say

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Schuylkill County man has been sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa was sentenced on January 13, for conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

A sneak peek at the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Luck of the Irish made an appearance in York on Wednesday. Organizers offered a preview of the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade. The celebration of Celtic Heritage will feature approximately 100 entries, including a variety of bands, floats, antique vehicles and much more.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Central PA man wins big on "The Price is Right"

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — One of our local viewers sent us an awesome video and we just had to share. Ben Hartranft made it on CBS' The Price is Right and get this-he won!. Ben is a real inspiration, he was diagnosed with autism at age two and is now 24 and thriving! He is a motivational speaker and travels all over to share his message of kindness and acceptance.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New Hope Ministries encourages community to give back on MLK Day

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHP) – New Hope Ministries spent the day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Christian social service agency opened its doors across its nine locations to serve others. At its Dillsburg location, volunteers stocked shelves with food to distribute into the community. “Rather than taking a...
DILLSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...

