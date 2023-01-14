Read full article on original website
Bill package aims to support farm workers amid labor shortages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – With the Farm Show finished, the agriculture industry is now looking ahead to the future. Mainly, on how to staff farms. “It’s frustrating when you see so much work and have no way to accomplish it,” Miller Plant Farm President Dave Miller said.
Living in poverty, a very real struggle for many people in Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Real stories from real people here in Central PA-living in poverty. CBS 21 News is taking a closer look at what some of our neighbors are dealing with. January is National Poverty Awareness Month and CBS 21's Hallie Jacobs talked with families who know...
Traffic disruptions expected for Gov. Shapiro/Lt. Gov. Davis Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Traffic disruptions are expected in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening due to Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis' Inaugural Celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department has issued a traffic advisory for potential travel disruptions on the...
Wildlife center rebuilding after devastating fire killing 41 animals
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County — Over a month ago, a fire destroyed Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County killing 41 animals. With help from the community, they are rebuilding to come back stronger. After a devastating fire on December 5th killed all animals living within Red Creek Wildlife...
Reopening plans under way for Dauphin Co. restaurants closed due to water damage
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Roughly three weeks since a Christmas cold snap damaged pipes at both Greystone Public House and The Englewood, both businesses are still closed as they continue to make repairs. "The pipe actually had frozen and then during the thaw as it was coming down...
Josh Shapiro takes oath to become 48th Governor of Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors. Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected...
Schools struggle to overcome the cost of school meals as inflation soars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – School districts are struggling to overcome the cost of feeding students as they try to adhere to federal nutritional requirements with pandemic relief programs lifted. “Costs are just soaring all over the place,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Sherri Smith said. “They’re...
MLK Day of service events happening around Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents an opportunity for people to give back to their communities through many ways including volunteer service. If you or anyone you know is interested in participating in the day of service, there are many volunteering opportunities happening throughout the area.
Missing person investigation under way in York Co. for 38-year-old man, PSP says
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police in York County are looking for a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen on January 14. According to police, Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough around 11:00 PM on January 13 in his vehicle. Authorities say Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon on December 14.
Mom of Dante Mullinix pleads guilty to endangering the welfare of children, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Leah Mullinix, the mother of Dante Mullinix, has pled guilty to endangering the welfare of children in connection to the death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix, four years ago, according to the York County District Attorney's Office. Officials say Leah Mullinix pled guilty to the...
Schuylkill County man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, officials say
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Schuylkill County man has been sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa was sentenced on January 13, for conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine,...
A sneak peek at the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Luck of the Irish made an appearance in York on Wednesday. Organizers offered a preview of the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade. The celebration of Celtic Heritage will feature approximately 100 entries, including a variety of bands, floats, antique vehicles and much more.
Central PA man wins big on "The Price is Right"
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — One of our local viewers sent us an awesome video and we just had to share. Ben Hartranft made it on CBS' The Price is Right and get this-he won!. Ben is a real inspiration, he was diagnosed with autism at age two and is now 24 and thriving! He is a motivational speaker and travels all over to share his message of kindness and acceptance.
11-year-old found after search in Manor Township, Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Police say 11-year-old Patrick Daley has been located near his home on River Road in Manor Township. Emergency crews spent much of the evening searching for Daley who went missing from his home on Wednesday evening. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency crews are...
New Hope Ministries encourages community to give back on MLK Day
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHP) – New Hope Ministries spent the day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Christian social service agency opened its doors across its nine locations to serve others. At its Dillsburg location, volunteers stocked shelves with food to distribute into the community. “Rather than taking a...
Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
Two killed in I-83 tractor trailer crash and fire in Lower Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a commercial vehicle crash on I-83 North that left two people dead. Police say 49-year-old Greg Stupar, of Charleroi, PA, was killed, along with a passenger, whom officials have not yet identified. According to a GoFundMe...
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
Identity of man killed in Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire released
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has released the identity of the 71-year-old man killed in a Peach Bottom Township, York County house fire. 71-year-old Dale Ahmuty was found by emergency personnel and life-saving efforts were performed, but Ahmuty did not survive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE|...
Rt. 222 South ramp reopens after commercial vehicle overturns
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to a Tweet by 511PAHarrisburg, the ramp is now reopened. The accident closed the ramp for several hours and crews worked to clean up the crash site. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews are currently on scene working to clean up a commercial...
