ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Hochul’s chief judge nominee Hector LaSalle says dealing with Dem outcry has been ‘difficult’

By Valentina Jaramillo, Rich Calder
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cakzb_0kF6wvoU00

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s embattled choice for top New York jurist admitted in his first public comments this week that the outcry against him has been “difficult” —  as the governor stridently defended her pick Saturday in The Bronx.

Speaking to a crowd of about 200 at the nonprofit  Latino Pastoral Action Center headquarters in Mt. Eden, Hochul defended her selection of Judge Hector LaSalle , 54, amid a sustained progressive outcry.

“I examined all the records. I saw the cases — even those that are being maligned and used against him. They are false. They are falsely representative, and that’s why I’m standing here,” said Hochul, adding that LaSalle is “a man who stood for doing what’s right.”

“I believe that people will open up their minds and open up their hearts and do what’s right,” she continued.

Asked about the reasoning behind her choice for the state’s top jurist, Hochul said: “We still get asked ‘Why, why?’ He’s heavily qualified. He’s worked so hard his whole life, rose through the ranks, overcame adversity. Why is he being held to a different standard than all the rest? I’ve yet to hear a good answer to that question.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, one of the nation’s most prominent black leaders , was among top New York Democrats to come out Saturday in support of LaSalle — rankling progressives opposed to the law-and-order former prosecutor.

“I think it’s important to make the observation that beyond his clear and convincing qualifications the fact that this nomination is historic,” Jeffries said. “The fact that Judge LaSalle is Latino should matter, and we stand with you at this historic moment.”

Others state Dems who showed up included Reps. Nydia Velazquez and Adriano Espaillat, and ex-Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

LaSalle, who was not there, spoke Friday night in Midtown to a friendly crowd of members from the Puerto Rican Bar Association.

“I just want to take a moment to thank this organization for all it does — to thank so many of you who have been so supportive through what’s been a tumultuous time,” he said.

“And to let you know that no matter how difficult it has been, I’ve been nourished by your support — the phone calls, the emails when I go into the hood. All everybody’s down, nothing matters more than anything,” he added.

LaSalle declined to answer questions from a Post reporter.

LaSalle would be the first Hispanic to lead the state’s high court if approved by a majority of the 63-member state Senate.

But he’s come under heavy fire from progressive critics who say they fear he would push the state Court of Appeals too far right if he gets to helm the top bench.

The Post exclusively reported that Hochul has been personally lobbying key Democratic state senators to back her controversial nomination — warning at least one she will “remember” who’s with her.

She and her staff are desperately trying to salvage her choice of LaSalle as he battles the intense opposition from lefty pols, who could succeed in making her the first-ever governor to have a judicial pick for the state’s highest court rejected.

Additional reporting by Zach Williams

Comments / 6

JustRick
4d ago

another democrate that wants to shred the consistution

Reply
11
Related
Shore News Network

Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants

by Jennie Taer  NEW  YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams?

Once upon a time a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis? And, apart from Joe Biden, is there a bigger shot in DC than Senate Majority Leader Schumer — fourth in line of succession to the presidency and, presumably, a man of considerable influence? Alas, as a practical matter, poor Mayor Adams wouldn’t know...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Questions grow over DOJ’s ‘different treatment’ of Biden and Trump in classified docs probes

WASHINGTON – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan blasted the Justice Department Wednesday after it reportedly allowed President Biden’s attorneys to search his Delaware homes for classified documents without FBI supervision — after not affording former President Donald Trump’s team the same opportunity during the raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate last August. In an interview with Fox News, Jordan (R-Ohio) claimed whistleblowers had told him DOJ was doling out “different treatment under the law for different people, and that’s not supposed to be the way our justice system operates, and it’s not supposed to be operated on a political basis.” The Wall...
DELAWARE STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rolison calls for protest against plan to ban gas cooking and heating

ALBANY – State Senator Rob Rolison (R, Poughkeepsie) Tuesday launched an online petition calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the Climate Action Council to reverse their proposed statewide ban on fossil fuel connections in new residential building construction starting in 2025. Under the additional terms of the proposal laid...
PIX11

Protester removed during Hochul appearance at Brooklyn church

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video taken inside Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunset Park during an appearance by Gov. Kathy Hochul has garnered more than 1 million views as of Monday night. The video shows parishioner Genesis Aquino being escorted out of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service by the NYPD on Sunday. Aquino […]
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Handicapping Hochul’s housing agenda

Everyone hates politics, even the people who also love it. Politics just seems to kill good ideas more easily than it promotes them. Take Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing agenda. If its fate rested on logic alone, it would pass as soon as she printed the bills. Getting the policy right is easy. It’s the politics that are hard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
WILMINGTON, DE
techvisibility.com

New york Governor Cues Law away from Restrictions Bill

The balance is roofed about Credit Fairness Act. Brand new law out-of limits requirements will take feeling when you look at the April. Nyc Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to reduce the new statute regarding constraints to 3 ages for legal actions aimed at curing obligations regarding users. The...
COLORADO STATE
Wbaltv.com

SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

NY’s Kathy Hochul silent on ‘$306B’ Penn Station redevelopment plan in State of the State address

Gov. Kathy Hochul left her Penn Station-area redevelopment proposal — which would cost $306 billion to fully build — out of her State of the State address, heartening critics who want a less costly and less destructive way to create a new station. The Penn scheme didn’t appear, either, in the governor’s 267-page, “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda featuring “147 bold initiatives” that was released in conjunction with the speech. The “Dream” list included many transit and MTA-related projects such as the Metro-North Penn Station Access project to build new stations in the Bronx. Since the whole point of the so-called “Empire Station Complex” is supposedly to...
NEW YORK STATE
Bay Net

Brief Supports Accountability For Firearms Industry In State Law

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged law was enacted in New York – have the authority to protect residents and public safety.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy