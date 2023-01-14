Monty Williams responds to Jae Crowder’s Suns critique: ‘Direct shot’

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams felt Jae Crowder’s dramatic comments were a “direct shot.”

Crowder, an unhappy forward who hasn’t played a game for Phoenix since getting into a disagreement with the Suns coaching staff, is currently looking to be moved by the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The 32-year-old hasn’t played since May 15, 2022, when the Suns were blown out by the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization,” Crowder told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes . “This move of pushing me out the door was a blindsided hit to not only me but my teammates.”

Williams defended himself after hearing the forward’s comments on Friday, saying he just keeps “it moving” after seeing the drama Crowder is drumming up.

The Suns coach felt Crowder’s comments were a “direct shot.” AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

“My focus is on the guys who are here. I have a great deal of respect and love for everybody that’s played for us because I understand what it takes to play in this league,” Williams said. “When I saw it, I just kind of shook my head. No need to really even comment.

“When people say stuff like that, it’s a direct shot and it’s unfortunate, but you have to focus on what you have to everyday.”

If Crowder gets his wish and is moved by the trade deadline, he could immediately inject himself into a contender as a defensive role player who can shoot the three with a career .346 percent shooting from deep.

During his last year with the Suns, Crowder put up 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game in 67 games.