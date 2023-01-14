ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

One arrested, another wanted after shooting in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. – One person was arrested, and another person is wanted for questioning after a shooting Tuesday evening in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the Westmont Apartment Complex on South 34th. Bystanders say a vehicle tied to the gunfire left the area quickly.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
FOX2Now

Search warrant for Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger unsealed

(NewsNation) — A Washington state court unsealed the search warrant for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home along with other documents Wednesday. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho in Nov. 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX2Now

Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud

BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri man charged for assault on officer during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON – A Missouri man accused of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol faces felony charges more than two years later. Federal prosecutors have charged Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca. Authorities arrested Bard on Jan. 13, 2023, after the feds reviewed surveillance footage from the insurrection, which happened as U.S. Congress members worked to certify results from the 2020 presidential election.
SENECA, MO
FOX 2

Lee’s Summit Police recover trophy stolen from Len Dawson

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —The Lee’s Summit Police Department has recovered a trophy stolen from former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.  On Jan. 6, officers with the department’s Crime Reduction Team were working at a local shopping center when police were notified of  a suspect walking out of the store with a large amount of […]
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
FOX2Now

Virginia woman tracks down long lost twin after three decades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The past year has been anything but ordinary for Asha Rodney. After three decades, and with the help of resourceful strangers on the internet, Rodney tracked down a long-lost twin brother who lives halfway across the country. Rodney, 34, and her twin, Moses Cordova,...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 2

ATM stolen at gas station break-in early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police were at the scene of a gas station break-in early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Phillips 66 station at Murdoch Cutoff and Lansdowne Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the building completely torn off and noticed the store’s ATM was stolen. Surveillance video showed that the suspects […]
SHREWSBURY, MO
FOX2Now

Avian flu confirmed in three grizzly bears euthanized in Montana

(NEXSTAR) – Three juvenile grizzly bears found disoriented and suffering from neurological issues such as partial blindness tested positive for avian flu, Montana wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday. The bears were found in poor condition last fall and were euthanized, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “We suspect these...
MONTANA STATE
FOX2Now

What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak

(The Hill) – A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks. Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX2Now

Connecticut bill would let children as young as 12 get vaccines without parental consent

A bill introduced to the Connecticut state legislature on Tuesday would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without a parent’s approval. The bill, proposed by state Rep. Kevin Ryan (D), would amend Connecticut’s general statute and allow a child 12 years or older to get a vaccine without the consent of their parent or guardian, if passed. The bill was referred back to the state legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Health on Tuesday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX2Now

Fast-rising Dem star Wes Moore to be inaugurated Wednesday

One of the fastest-rising stars in the Democratic Party will be sworn in on Wednesday when Wes Moore is inaugurated as the new governor of Maryland. It will be a historic moment when Moore takes the oath of office: He’ll be the first Black governor of Maryland, and only the third Black person elected to a governorship in U.S. history. He’ll be the only sitting Black governor in the country.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy