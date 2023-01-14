One of the fastest-rising stars in the Democratic Party will be sworn in on Wednesday when Wes Moore is inaugurated as the new governor of Maryland. It will be a historic moment when Moore takes the oath of office: He’ll be the first Black governor of Maryland, and only the third Black person elected to a governorship in U.S. history. He’ll be the only sitting Black governor in the country.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO