18-year-old arrested, charged with carjacking sheriff’s deputy near Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff’s deputy last November. The crime happened in the overnight hours of Nov. 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue. A deputy had...
One arrested, another wanted after shooting in Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON, Ill. – One person was arrested, and another person is wanted for questioning after a shooting Tuesday evening in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the Westmont Apartment Complex on South 34th. Bystanders say a vehicle tied to the gunfire left the area quickly.
Search warrant for Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger unsealed
(NewsNation) — A Washington state court unsealed the search warrant for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home along with other documents Wednesday. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho in Nov. 2022.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting near I-70
A late-night police chase in St. Charles County ends with officers shooting and killing a suspect in Wentzville. A stretch of I-70 west in Wentzville was shut down for hours as the police investigation unfolded.
Police searching for 5 St. Francois County Jail escapees
Police are looking for five inmates who escaped from the St. Francis County Jail.
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
Missouri man charged for assault on officer during Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON – A Missouri man accused of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol faces felony charges more than two years later. Federal prosecutors have charged Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca. Authorities arrested Bard on Jan. 13, 2023, after the feds reviewed surveillance footage from the insurrection, which happened as U.S. Congress members worked to certify results from the 2020 presidential election.
Lee’s Summit Police recover trophy stolen from Len Dawson
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —The Lee’s Summit Police Department has recovered a trophy stolen from former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson. On Jan. 6, officers with the department’s Crime Reduction Team were working at a local shopping center when police were notified of a suspect walking out of the store with a large amount of […]
Virginia woman tracks down long lost twin after three decades
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The past year has been anything but ordinary for Asha Rodney. After three decades, and with the help of resourceful strangers on the internet, Rodney tracked down a long-lost twin brother who lives halfway across the country. Rodney, 34, and her twin, Moses Cordova,...
ATM stolen at gas station break-in early Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – Police were at the scene of a gas station break-in early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Phillips 66 station at Murdoch Cutoff and Lansdowne Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the building completely torn off and noticed the store’s ATM was stolen. Surveillance video showed that the suspects […]
TSA confiscates an anti-tank weapon from passenger’s luggage at Texas airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport confiscated a portable anti-tank rifle from a male passenger’s checked luggage Monday, according to a Twitter post. The passenger was scheduled to fly from San Antonio to Las Vegas, where he planned...
Parson wants to expand I-70 lanes in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia
Missouri Gov. Parson is asking lawmakers for $859 million to widen the I-70 corridor in the Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia metros.
Avian flu confirmed in three grizzly bears euthanized in Montana
(NEXSTAR) – Three juvenile grizzly bears found disoriented and suffering from neurological issues such as partial blindness tested positive for avian flu, Montana wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday. The bears were found in poor condition last fall and were euthanized, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “We suspect these...
Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
Legal challenges to Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns.
Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek takes office
The 45-year-old attorney from suburban St. Louis is the first non-white person to hold statewide office in Missouri.
Missouri cities vote on recreational marijuana sales tax ahead of Jan 24. ballot deadline
Cities throughout the St. Louis region vote on whether to add a recreational marijuana sales tax to the April ballot.
What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak
(The Hill) – A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks. Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of...
Connecticut bill would let children as young as 12 get vaccines without parental consent
A bill introduced to the Connecticut state legislature on Tuesday would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without a parent’s approval. The bill, proposed by state Rep. Kevin Ryan (D), would amend Connecticut’s general statute and allow a child 12 years or older to get a vaccine without the consent of their parent or guardian, if passed. The bill was referred back to the state legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Health on Tuesday.
Fast-rising Dem star Wes Moore to be inaugurated Wednesday
One of the fastest-rising stars in the Democratic Party will be sworn in on Wednesday when Wes Moore is inaugurated as the new governor of Maryland. It will be a historic moment when Moore takes the oath of office: He’ll be the first Black governor of Maryland, and only the third Black person elected to a governorship in U.S. history. He’ll be the only sitting Black governor in the country.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
