She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
abc57.com
Dry this morning before rain moves in this evening
We'll be staying relatively warm with highs in the 40's again today - you can expect to see cloudy skies, but we'll be staying dry. Rain moves in later in the day, likely during many people's evening commute. Rain moves out tomorrow morning around 6AM or 7AM, drying out for the morning hours, but scattered showers start to make their way into Michiana tomorrow afternoon. Your Thursday will be rainy, breezy, and warm with highs in the mid-40's. A cold front moves through tomorrow afternoon, dropping temperatures and turning rain over to snow tomorrow night. We'll end the week with snow showers Friday morning and temperatures that stay cold but more seasonable in the 30's into the weekend. We could see some snow showers return Saturday night into Sunday, but we should start next week dry.
abc57.com
Cloudy tonight, less breezy Wednesday before rain returns
Cloudy skies will stick with us this evening as temperatures fall through the 30s. We should stay above freezing heading into Wednesday. Tomorrow will be cloudy for most of the day, with highs in the low 40s. Rain will begin again Wednesday night and could be heavy at times overnight. More showers are likely on Thursday, with some snowflakes mixing in Thursday night. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday morning, but most will barely notice these snowflakes. The weekend looks chilly with highs in the 30s. Some light snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but shouldn't be a big deal for Michiana.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Potent winter storm could disrupt travel across Denver, Chicago
A storm set to strengthen in the nation's midsection this week is expected to bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions to several major metros. AccuWeather forecasters say a storm set to drop into California early this week will ultimately unleash multiple areas of hazardous weather for the nation's midsection. This storm will become quite potent as it ejects out of the Rockies and into the Plains during the middle of the week with snow, heavy rain and severe weather all in the cards.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
abc57.com
Four generations have kept Olympia Candy Kitchen running for more than 100 years
GOSHEN, Ind.,--Michiana's menu is back and the first installment in 2023 is at a restaurant that opened in 1912! Entering Olympia Candy Kitchen is like entering a time capsule (with food). Since 1912, Olympia Candy Kitchen has stood the test of time in the heart of Goshen, surviving two World...
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
hometownnewsnow.com
Bomb Threat at Valparaiso HS Defused Without Incident
(Valparaiso, IN) - A bomb threat at Valparaiso High School this week sent students home early, but was found to be a hoax. On Monday Valparaiso Police say they received a threat specifying a location where an explosive device had been placed in the school. Following a lockdown, students were sent home at around 10:45 a.m.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
abc57.com
Notre Dame football announces 2023 schedule with video game-themed promo
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame announced the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday with a video game-themed promo video, highlighting the home and away games the Irish will take on this fall. The Irish kick off the season on August 26 in Ireland, where the team...
abc57.com
Corewell Health South begins construction on new health center
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Corewell Health South held an event on Tuesday to celebrate construction beginning at the future location of the Center for Better Health and Wellness in Benton Harbor. Nicki Britten, Director of Population Health at Corewell Health South, joined ABC57's Brian Conybeare to share what community members...
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
abc57.com
Lake Michigan College celebrates and honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. throughout the week with community events
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.,--Lake Michigan College celebrates and honors the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The week-long celebrations started on Saturday and continue through the Saturday, January 21. It is the first time LMC has gathered in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's celebrations began with...
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
